A third suspect has been arrested related to the killing of Adan Ponce-Galdeano, whose body was discovered in a garage in December.

Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies on Sunday arrested Michael Sweeney, 30, at a mobile home park in Santa Fe. Sweeney has been charged with an open count of murder as well as tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit both.

One suspect in the case, Edgar Herrera, 31, remains at large, according to officials, after two other suspects were arrested in December.

