An inmate at the Santa Fe County jail took his own life Sunday in what records show is the third death at the facility since mid-August and the sixth in the past year.

Warden Derek Williams wrote in an email Monday the county had no comment on "inmate deaths specifically" but offered condolences to the family of 43-year-old Marcos Montoya, who was found hanging in his jail cell around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

The jail has measures in place to prevent inmates from dying by suicide at the facility, Williams added. 

Popular in the Community