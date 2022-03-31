Pre-made cocktails, single-malt whiskey and apple brandy brought right to your door.
Longtime local food delivery service Dashing Delivery and microdistillery Santa Fe Spirits have teamed up to offer a first-of-its-kind alcohol delivery service in the city starting Friday.
Initially, the business will only distribute liquor and pre-made cocktails from Santa Fe Spirits, Greene said, but he hopes to expand.
“We are looking for other local manufacturers of beer, wine and kombucha,” he said.
Home delivery of booze is “part of the convenient lifestyle our service provides,” Greene added.
Dashing Delivery has operated in Santa Fe for 19 years and became a front-and-center business in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic as indoor dining was banned and restaurants relied on pickup and delivery orders. It delivers meals for
32 local restaurants.
The same fee that applies to restaurant deliveries — a $6 minimum or 15 percent of the total purchase — will apply to alcohol deliveries, Greene said.
All of his drivers are now certified as alcohol servers, and all are 21 or older, which is required under the third-party delivery license Dashing Delivery received from the state in March.
While restaurants and retail businesses can receive permits to deliver products for a $300 application fee, third-party delivery companies must pay a $1,000 license fee, according to documents from the state Regulation and Licensing Department.
Santa Fe Spirits owner Colin Keegan believes upward of
80 percent of deliveries from the distillery will be pre-made cocktails, which he began producing about a year ago.
“It’s another area where we can serve the foodies and artisan drinkers,” Keegan said. “We have one of four people who do the distillery tour will buy a bottle. Those are the people we are trying to catch. It’s not going to be a massive market, but it’s a step forward.”
There are three forms of alcohol delivery allowed in New Mexico: restaurants delivering alcohol with meals, packaged alcohol store deliveries and third-party deliveries.
Small liquor stores can deliver beer, wine and spirits, while large stores like Total Wine are limited to beer and wine deliveries in certain counties, including Santa Fe County, Greene said.
Restaurants also are limited: they can deliver a six-pack of beer or one 750 milliliter bottle of wine with a minimum $10 food order. They also can deliver a growler of locally produced beer or howler of cocktail.
Greene and Keegan had lobbied for a law allowing alcohol deliveries for eight years and took part in a legislative task force that studied the matter. The Legislature passed such legislation in 2016 and 2020, but both bills were vetoed by then-Gov. Susana Martinez. Lawmakers approved House Bill 255, which allows alcohol deliveries, in 2021, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed it into law.
Both Keegan and Greene see alcohol delivery as completing the home meal.
Alcohol delivery is now allowed in 47 states with Utah, Rhode Island and Delaware the remaining outliers.
New Mexico also allows delivery of alcohol from out of state by mail order.
“This levels the playing field for local vendors and manufacturers,” Greene said.
Keegan, who launched Santa Fe Spirits in 2010 as an artisan distillery with Colkegan Single Malts, his signature products, sends his spirits to 41 states that allow interstate shipping of alcohol.
