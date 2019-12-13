Just in time for of the holiday season, thieves have targeted two luxury goods stores in Santa Fe, stealing more than $50,000 worth of handbags, backpacks and wallets.
Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia said shoplifting and burglary reports increase around the holidays, but it's unusual to see thefts of luxury items this time of the year.
Although the events happened within two weeks of one another, Tapia added, the robberies do not appear to be connected.
"The only similarity is high-end goods were taken at both thefts," he said.
According to police reports, a man broke the front window of Real Deal Collection, a high-end downtown consignment shop on San Francisco Street near the Lensic Performing Arts Center, on Nov. 27 and stole 23 handbags valued at $39,930.
The second robbery occurred Monday, when a man used a tire iron to pry open the doors at the Coach store at Santa Fe Fashion Outlets, police reports say. Surveillance video shows the robber running out of the store with 18 handbags, two small backpacks and 11 wallets worth about $10,212, a report says.
A Coach store manager declined to comment on the incident.
Surveillance video from Real Deal Collection shows a white Chrysler 300 park in front of the store around 3:30 a.m. the day before Thanksgiving, according to police reports. A man gets out of the vehicle and shines a light inside the front window of the store, and then returns to the car and drives away. About 20 minutes later, a person walking east on West San Francisco Street stops, shines a light into a window and walks away.
Video shows that at 3:59 a.m., the Chrysler parks in front of the store for a second time and two men get out of it. One man then uses a sledgehammer to break the window on the store's front door.
One of the men walks straight to a glass case containing two Hermés Kelly Sellier bags — the two most expensive items in the store, shop owner Duskin Jasper told police, according to the report.
Three minutes later, the video shows the two men walk out of the store with 23 designer handbags.
Duskin told police he believes at least one of the men had been in the store recently to scope out the purses, because he walked directly to the most valuable ones, according to the report.
A man who answered the phone at Real Deal Collection said he did not want to comment on the incident because he did not want customers and consignment clients to lose faith in the business.
"Obviously we have insurance and measures in place to adequately compensate customers," said the worker, who did not provide his name.
The Real Deal Collection website shows a variety of high-end handbags and shoes for sale on consignment, including everything from a $3,300 dark green Celine purse with gold hardware to a $300 pair of snakeskin Christian Louboutin 3-inch heels.
