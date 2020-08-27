Once long ago there was a tyrannical newspaper editor who liked to say she made the trains run on time.
Her fondness for railroad clichés picked up steam as deadline approached. She alternated between telling tardy reporters to "get on track" or to "get untracked."
Her contradictory exhortations — on track one moment, off it the next — weighed on the old pros staffing the copy desk.
If the editor was nowhere in sight, they would scoff at her. To get untracked is to derail, they would say. And derailments are disasters.
Several readers made the same complaint about "untracked" in reaction to a column I wrote about the murder of our mother tongue. All of them said "untracked" should be added to the list of useless words. They called it an illogical description most often used by junior varsity sports writers.
Dictionaries permit the use of untracked as synonymous with hitting one's stride. But I'm sticking with the grizzled veterans of the copy desk who considered "untracked" to be a train wreck.
Readers had many more suggestions to protect the language from sins of abuse, misuse and overuse.
Jim Aldrich is weary of flight attendants telling passengers they can “deplane.”
"The words 'disembark' or 'leave' would convey the required meaning," Aldrich said. "By extending this word 'deplane' to other modes of transportation, someone on a bus could tell the driver: 'I want to debus at Franklin and Main streets. A taxicab passenger could say to the driver: 'I want to decar.' "
Aldrich also dislikes sentences made baggy by inserting the words “going forward.”
He flagged this line in your fine hometown daily: “With that new approach officials expect the number of investigations they conduct to rise going forward.”
Dick Block said a constant and inexplicable attack on the English language is the 'CY' syndrome.
"Why," Block asks, "has competence become competency, relevance become relevancy, dependence become dependency? In the musical play, 1776, the John Adams character cries out, in a loud and declarative voice and in song, 'Vote for independency. Independency, independency, independency!' "
Block's pithy plea: "Heaven help us."
Katharine F. Baker tended to support my contention that "unprecedented" is a word that's been used without thought or care during the novel coronavirus pandemic. She suggested giving it a wry twist.
"I'm hoping Trump will soon be unpresidented," Baker said.
Karen Foss says "functionality" belongs on the scrap heap of worthless words.
"I’ve yet to see it used where ‘function’ would not have expressed the same thought with three less syllables," she said. "Of course, there’s also ‘impact’ used as a verb that sets my teeth on edge, but I think even some dictionaries have accepted that."
Nicholas Thompson, an emeritus professor of ethology and psychology at Clark University, said I omitted "incredible" and "unbelievable" from my short list of overused words.
Thompson offered an example: “The reporter won a Pulitzer Prize for his incredible investigation of public corruption.”
He makes a point. In New Mexico, with sticky-fingered politicians such as Dianna Duran and Phil Griego, public corruption stories run toward the routine.
James Clois Smith Jr. of Sunstone Press says trite terms are something he fights each day in book publishing.
"How about a shot at clichés like, 'At the end of the day?' Smith said. "Drives me nuts. Would be good if news folks on TV would step up to being 'original.' "
Steven Fisher has a similar worry about the language being crippled.
"As a logophile, I am increasingly revolted by the (ahem) unprecedented sloppiness in articles that I read online and in print," Fisher said.
"I confess, however, that it is the word 'alleged' that annoys me the most and makes me tear out what little hair I have left. That word is routinely used before nouns even when photographs, written text and court records document that what was said or done really happened."
Stan Ulrich says two words are sagging under their own weight.
"I'd nominate 'viral.' It was grossly overused in recent years, but now we have real viral, and it is everywhere," Ulrich said.
"Before that, 'iconic' was the singularly (to be redundant) most annoying word making journalists look lazy and stupid."
It was good to hear from all of them and many others. They're trying to save a language that's being strangled, one word and one phrase at a time.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.