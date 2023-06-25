If New Mexico’s public records law does nothing else, it shines light on one indisputable truth: Campaign promises mean nothing.

Every candidate pledges to provide an open and responsive government. But most of the winners come down with amnesia once they’re in power.

The lack of commitment to sunlight was one reason The New Mexican just devoted three days of coverage to the state’s Inspection of Public Records Act.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

