If New Mexico’s public records law does nothing else, it shines light on one indisputable truth: Campaign promises mean nothing.
Every candidate pledges to provide an open and responsive government. But most of the winners come down with amnesia once they’re in power.
The lack of commitment to sunlight was one reason The New Mexican just devoted three days of coverage to the state’s Inspection of Public Records Act.
It’s easy for candidates to create a campaign plank endorsing the release of public records. Easier still is standing on that same plank and jumping overboard, either for self-protection or to appease fellow bureaucrats.
Early this year, the state Senate voted 31-9 for a bill to create yet another exception to the public records law.
The measure would have sealed the list of applicants for high-level public jobs such as school superintendent, city manager and police chief.
Only the names of the three finalists for executive positions were to be made public. No one outside a tight circle of politicians would know if cronyism or some other prejudice shaped the pool of finalists.
Without providing any evidence, senators and lobbyists for government entities claimed well-qualified people will not apply for public positions in New Mexico. The sole reason is these hotshots are afraid their names will be published, said Sen. Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque, himself a retired city manager.
Only Sen. David Gallegos, R-Eunice, challenged that premise publicly. A school board member himself, Gallegos said he saw no reason to prevent the public from knowing who has applied for executive positions in government.
Tallman’s bill for more secrecy died in the House of Representatives during the final week of the legislative session. It’s sure to be revived.
Lawmakers long ago weakened the public records law by allowing university regents to seal almost all the names of applicants for campus presidencies. Only the five finalists are revealed. Many local governments want a similar system.
Like legislators, statewide officeholders have a long record of undercutting the public records law.
Former Gov. Susana Martinez promised “the most transparent administration” in state history. Those words were prominent in her stump speeches and media handouts.
A Republican, Martinez won the first of two terms as governor in 2010. It didn’t take long for her to embrace a secretive style.
Early in her first term, Martinez refused to provide The Associated Press with records of her travel, her work schedule and her cellphone calls. Martinez and two of her executive departments also withheld expense reports and time sheets for police officers assigned to the governor’s security detail.
The AP sued Martinez in 2013 for violating the public records law. Attorneys for the governor offered a bizarre rebuttal, claiming release of the records would violate the U.S. Constitution.
In plain language, Martinez wanted to hide public documents on grounds a judge shouldn’t be able to enforce a law broken by an executive.
The lawsuit against Martinez dragged until 2015, when she folded on the most important issues. She agreed to release many of the records, most notably the expenses for police officers who traveled with the governor to out-of-state appearances.
Martinez lost other cases regarding public records, but she also won a high-profile decision. A state District Court judge in Santa Fe ruled the governor’s “political calendar” was not a public record.
Democratic politicians are just as prone to subvert the public records law.
One was Gary King, who unsuccessfully challenged Martinez in the 2014 gubernatorial election. King, as the state attorney general, had made a show of tutoring other officeholders on the public records law.
About that same time, three of King’s female lawyers in the Attorney General’s Office sued him in federal court. They said King engaged in discriminatory practices by paying them less than male lawyers with comparable experience.
During a lull in the litigation, a U.S. magistrate barred the women’s lawyer, Dan Faber, from seeking payroll records from King. Faber instead used New Mexico’s public records law to obtain payroll documents.
A state judge decided Faber was entitled to the records, saying the federal case had no bearing on New Mexico’s law.
King’s office ultimately paid settlements to two of the three female attorneys who said he’d discriminated against them. The third woman attorney went to trial and lost.
All the while, King said he believed in adhering to the open records law. He claimed he was hogtied because of the federal court order.
King eventually released the employment records, but the riled federal judge held Faber in contempt of court for his use of the state public records law.
That case, though extreme in the details, was typical in another sense. New Mexico’s public records law is usually under siege.