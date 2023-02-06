MORIARTY — The roses and balloons were hard to miss in the library of Moriarty High School.

In February, such items would normally signal celebration, maybe even romance. On Monday, they were unmistakable signs of mourning.

The multicolored flowers and balloons surrounded a trifold board, each panel topped with the names and photos of three boys — all Moriarty High sophomores — who were found dead Sunday in the garage of an Edgewood home. They were victims of what police have said was likely carbon monoxide poisoning.

