Pharmacy tech Tracy Martinez shakes the paw of Doozi, a 5-year-old labradoodle therapy dog, on Thursday at Christus St. Vincent Regional Cancer Center. Doozi and his owner, Diane Solano of Pecos, visit patients at the cancer center and hospital as part of the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center's volunteer program. Twelve dogs regularly visit patients, as well as dogs from the Assistance Dogs of the West Program, which trained Doozi.
