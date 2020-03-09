A licensed therapist who teaches at Southwestern College in Santa Fe is facing a third-degree rape charge following allegations he assaulted a client.
Scott Thomas, 58, a licensed clinical social worker and therapist, is accused of sexually assaulting a man during what is described in a criminal complaint as a spiritual healing session.
The man had paid Thomas $80 for a previous talk therapy session, according to the complaint filed Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. The day after the session, Thomas and the man had a conversation via text message in which the man said he did not want to continue the therapy because he did not find it helpful, the complaint said.
The two discussed, instead, a spiritual healing session and scheduled one for a few weeks later.
Thomas told the man to bring a small square of red cloth and tobacco "for the spirits," according to the complaint.
During the session, Thomas had the man take off his shoes and shirt, and then the two smoked an unknown substance from what was described to investigators as a Native American peace pipe, the complaint said. The man told police he did not feel as if he had been drugged.
The man said he removed his pants while Thomas rubbed buffalo tallow on his scars, but put them back on before continuing the session.
As the man was lying on his back, the complaint said, Thomas began to massage the man's stomach and said he could fix the man's digestive problems.
Thomas then unbuckled the man's pants, exposing his genitals, and assaulted him, according to the complaint.
The man received text messages from Thomas after the session, the complaint said. In one text, Thomas said "he hoped that some good things were happening for [him] and that he was feeling complete."
In another text, Thomas told the man he wanted to return the $80 the man had paid him for the initial talk therapy session. After that, the man never heard from Thomas again, the complaint said.
Stephen Tinkler, Thomas' attorney, said in an interview Monday that he and Thomas, who has not been arrested, were unaware of the criminal charges.
"I do know about this man's allegations and I do know that Mr. Thomas is strenuously denying them," Tinkler said.
The man has filed a motion seeking an order of protection against Thomas, Tinkler said, adding he is representing Thomas in that case.
Tinkler said Thomas has been a therapist in Santa Fe for 34 years and this is the first time anyone has made a complaint.
Thomas' profile on the Psychology Today website says he works with clients who have issues with substance use, spirituality and depression, and uses multiple types of therapy in his practice.
"My experience and training has also allowed me to integrate clinical knowledge and cultural views I developed while living on the Cheyenne River Reservation," Thomas says in the profile.
Thomas is a faculty member at Southwestern College and its New Earth Institute, the school's website says. He is the former executive director of the Santa Fe Family Center and previously taught at New Mexico Highlands University, according to his résumé.
He is scheduled to appear in Magistrate Court on March 19 before Judge George Anaya.
