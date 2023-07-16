071223 jw therapy horses1.jpg

Volunteer MaryEllen Staib walks one of the New Mexico Center for Therapeutic Riding’s therapy horses last week at the center’s longtime location at HIPICO Santa Fe. The center — which works with area disabled and at-risk youth through therapies and treatments provided through human interactions with horses — will move to a bigger location south of Eldorado, the first it hasn’t had to share.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Cole Staib and Cisco, a rust-red horse within the New Mexico Center for Therapeutic Riding’s herd, have a special bond.

As he brushed the dust out of Cisco’s coat and applied fly repellant spray to his legs Wednesday afternoon, the 8-year-old said Cisco simply makes him feel “happy.” The not-very-affectionate Cisco often reciprocates, offering Cole kisses.

Ashley Fischer, director of the center, rubs fly repellent on a therapy horse. Fischer said equine therapy works because horses have a “natural biofeedback” through which they respond poorly to negative emotions from riders, requiring riders to work to regulate their emotions.
Volunteer MaryEllen Staib and her son, Cole Staib, 8, crush apples and carrots as a treat for the care horses at the New Mexico Center for Therapeutic Riding last week. Cole has several disabilities that affect his learning and physical coordination but through his work at the center can now take a horse through a 30-minute obstacle course by himself. “It’s provided him with this achievement and ability and confidence that he wouldn’t be able to have,” MaryEllen Staib said.
Voluneer Karen Yinger gives out the last of the treats at the New Mexico Center for Therapeutic Riding last week.

