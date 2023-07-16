Correction appended
Cole Staib and Cisco, a rust-red horse within the New Mexico Center for Therapeutic Riding’s herd, have a special bond.
As he brushed the dust out of Cisco’s coat and applied fly repellant spray to his legs Wednesday afternoon, the 8-year-old said Cisco simply makes him feel “happy.” The not-very-affectionate Cisco often reciprocates, offering Cole kisses.
His grooming tasks complete, Cole slung his hands over Cisco’s back.
“I love you,” he whispered into the horse’s coat.
Cole, who has autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, learning disabilities and a coordination disorder called dyspraxia, can’t button a shirt, said MaryEllen Staib, Cole’s mother. He can’t circle his fingers in opposite directions. He can’t tie his shoelaces.
But Cole can lead Cisco through a 30-minute obstacle course all by himself, thanks to his training sessions at the center.
“That is kind of a miraculous thing for me to see — that it’s provided him with this achievement and ability and confidence that he wouldn’t be able to have,” Staib said.
Soon, Cole and Cisco will be traversing a new space. In August, the center and its horses will pack up and move to a new location, leaving behind their longtime home at HIPICO Santa Fe for a patch of land about 20 minutes south of Eldorado. The change will allow the organization to expand its herd and offerings, providing equine-assisted services to more people with disabilities, at-risk youth and school kids, said New Mexico Center for Therapeutic Riding Executive Director Ashley Fischer.
“We’re really excited for the move,” Fischer said.
While horses and therapeutic treatment may seem disconnected, a growing body of scientific research supports equine-assisted services — or therapies and treatments provided through human interactions with horses — for maladies ranging from fibromyalgia to blindness.
Why horses? In addition to the physical benefits of horseback riding — which includes core strengthening, developing mobility, improvements in stamina and stimulation of the nervous system through horses’ rhythmic movements — horses serve as a kind of emotional thermometer.
Fischer described horses as a “natural biofeedback”; they respond to emotional cues from their rider, refusing to interact or cooperate with riders emitting negative energy. As a result, riders must acknowledge and address their own feelings before hopping on their horse, a skill that aids in recognizing and regulating emotions.
At the center for therapeutic riding, instructors certified by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship provide horseback riding sessions for people with disabilities.
“That includes people from the age of 5, and we have clients in their 90s,” Fischer said. “That includes people with autism. We have a couple riders with [multiple sclerosis] and strokes, dementia, Parkinson’s, Down Syndrome.”
“You name it, we do it,” she added.
Staib said Cole’s sessions with Cisco have impacted him unlike any other kind of therapy.
“The amount of success that he’s been able to achieve here is the most he’s ever really achieved and it’s been the most beneficial therapeutic adventure for him,” she said.
The center also offers its services to at-risk youth, a research-backed means of helping them avoid destructive behaviors, like drug or alcohol abuse or self-harm.
And finally, the center works with special-education students from the Santa Fe Public Schools, teaching the students to ride horses through an activity related to whatever they’re learning in class. The program, which serves about 40 to 60 kids per semester, is free to students, funded by grants secured by the center.
The center’s school outreach — its most popular program — has a long wait list. And the center hasn’t reached out to develop partnerships with new organizations because of its lack of capacity.
More horses and more space dedicated to the center would relieve some of that pressure, and that’s what the move will do, Fischer said.
The center has already started Phase 1 of preparing its new facilities by constructing fencing, shelters, a driveway and an arena. This piece of the project is about half complete and fully funded, Fischer said.
The center is still fundraising for Phase 2, which involves building an indoor barn. So far, Fischer said, organizers have raised $35,000 of a $90,000 combined goal for Phases 1 and 2.
Eventually, Fischer hopes to install an indoor arena at the new property to allow for year-round access to equine-assisted services.
All of it — the arenas, the barn, the shelters — will be exclusively for use by the center’s participants, staff and horses, marking the first time they won’t have to share a space, Fischer said.
The new location, she added, also will offer an open space for the center’s horses to roam, improving their physical and mental health.
Fischer is hopeful the center will be able to move its horses from temporary boarding in Stanley to their new location in late August. Programming there will begin in the fall.
Volunteers and participants are excited for the move.
Anne Gann Everett, who has been volunteering with the center for about a year, said the new location will be a boon for the horses’ mental and physical health, which will rub off on their riders.
“This way, they’ll be able to feel more like horses and be able to roam and interact as a herd in a little better way. It’s good to see them really happy,” Gann Everett said.
Staib is excited for the center’s new wide open space as well, opening up the opportunity for the horses to ramble and instructors to take participants on trail rides.
“The horses are going to have so much space to run around. ... It’ll be really, really wonderful for their demeanor — and then hopefully trickle down to the kids’ demeanors,” she said.
By fall, the new facility will allow Cole to take up the reins and guide Cisco gently down a trail.
Correction: This story has been amended to reflect the following correction. The info box in a previous version of this story incorrectly indicated the New Mexico Center for Therapeutic Riding will move to a new location south of Stanley this summer. The center is moving to a new location south of Eldorado.