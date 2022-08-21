Rick Cassidy directed his small army to use their weapons to do away with the enemy as quickly and efficiently as possible.

But it probably doesn’t matter how doggedly Cassidy’s landscaping crew worked with weed whackers, lawn mowers and other tools designed to eradicate the bad guys taking root outside the south-side school.

Like the Terminator, those miscreants will likely be back.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community