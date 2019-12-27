spotlight

2019: The year in photos

A look back on some of the top images from 2019, as captured by The New Mexican’s staff photojournalists and freelancers.

JANUARY

New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham sets agenda in inaugural address

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signs the oath of office early Tuesday, January 1, during a private swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
Songs about human experience sung at Plaza

John Swiftbird, originally from Pine Ridge, S.D., sings a traditional Lakota powwow song Friday, January 4, next to the obelisk war memorial on Santa Fe’s Plaza. When asked about the songs he sings Swiftbird said, ‘They are songs of love and war and part of our oral history.’ Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
A uniquely New Mexican act of protest

Jenna Etra, a stilt walker from Wise Fool New Mexico, cheers with the crowd of marchers who assembled on the Plaza on Saturday, January 19. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Hand-in-hand, celebrating Dr. King

Doris Fields, left, and Patricia Schipp of Santa Fe hold hands with other participants Monday, January 21, during the New Mexico NAACP’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at the state Capitol. Photos by Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

FEBRUARY

Making music for New Mexico lawmakers

Max Rodriguez, left, and Sebastian Hatcher, both students at Albuquerque’s Montessori Elementary and Middle School, prepare to perform Wednesday, February 20, at the Capitol. Olivia Harlow/The New Mexican
Plaza snow

Laura Gonzelez, of Madrid, Spain, walks through the plaza in the snow on Friday, February 22. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
Legislative roundup, Feb. 7, 2019

Registered therapy dogs Maya, Sophie, Honey and Karma of Pet Pals of Farmington stand in the lobby of the Roundhouse on Wednesday, February 6, after being recognized on the Senate floor with the John Henry Award for Outstanding Service on Behavioral Health Day at the Capitol. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Bill may dash inmate hopes at Albuquerque charter school

Marvin Trujillo, 28, left, and John Casados, 40, students at the Gordon Bernell Charter School Metropolitan Detention Center campus, join classmates watching a committee hearing for House Bill 5. State lawmakers, facing an outcry over legislation defining “school-aged” students as those under the age of 22, voted to provide a year of funding for programs that help adults get a high school education. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

MARCH

Legislative roundup, March 13, 2019

John Fox, left, leads nearly 100 riders known as Cowboys For Trump in a procession toward the Roundhouse on Tuesday, March 12, on Old Santa Fe Trail. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Demons beat Volcano Vista to play in first state title game in over 40 years

Santa Fe High School head basketball coach Zack Cole, left, celebrates his team's victory over top seed Volcano Vista High School at the Pit on Thursday, March 14, during the state basketball tournament. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
A mark of faith

Ernest Holmes prays at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi on March 6 during Ash Wednesday Mass. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Kids all-in for science at Children’s Museum camp

Leto Johnston, 11, creates bubbles from a pool of soapy water at the Santa Fe Children’s Museum during a camp for kids on Wednesday, March 20. Olivia Harlow/ The New Mexican

APRIL

Downtown camel

Sunny Khalsa, of Santa Fe, walks her camel, Meshach, 6, downtown on Monday, April 22. Khalsa was taking the camel from the San Luis Valley in Colorado to the Grand Canyon and stopped in Santa Fe to meet a friend and walk the camel. "It happens to be Earth Day so I thought it would be a good day to walk downtown with a camel," she said. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
Photos: Rosaries hang from trees at Santa Fe’s Loretto Chapel

Hundreds of rosaries hang on the branches of a flowering wild cherry tree outside the Loretto Chapel. In 2007, people began hanging rosaries on the trees around the chapel in memory of loved ones or with a prayer they were hoping to be answered. In 2015, the chapel took down 500 rosaries which they buried by the windows of the chapel. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Pilgrimage cross bearer

Joshua Sandoval of Santa Fe, carries a 30-pound cross on his pilgrimage to the Santuario de Chimayo on Good Friday, April 19. It was his 21st year making the pilgrimage for his family. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
Las Vegas, N.M., celebrates inaugural Pride Parade

Ian Porterfield, 18, and students from United World College walk through downtown Las Vegas to celebrate the city’s inaugural Pride Parade and Festival. Gabriela Campos/ The New Mexican
Weekend event at Hipico showcases beauty of horses

Katharina ‘Gigi’ Gasser aboard Mozart practices under the direction of her father, riding master René Gasser, on Thursday, April 4, at Hipico Santa Fe for the weekend’s Gala of the Royal Horses shows. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

MAY

Española’s battle bots ready to roll

Brothers Brandon, left, and Benjamin Sandoval demonstrate the functions of their robot — which can water a miniature greenhouse — during a Robotics Club meeting at the Española YMCA. The robot went on to take first place during an August entrepreneurship competition in China featuring some 35 teams from 15 countries. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
The circus is in Santa Fe

Ringmaster Erik Bautista takes center stage for Carson & Barnes opening act on Friday, May 17. Bautista began his circus career as a child, “I grew up here, amongst the elephants, zebras and clowns.” Today Bautista’s children join him on the road. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Kids Kitchen to prepare meals for 800 children per weekday this summer

Angel Jaramillo eats food from the sample Kids Kitchen menu at Wednesday, May 22, open house. A joint venture between The Food Depot and the United Way of Santa Fe County at the Early Learning Center at Kaune, Kids Kitchen aims to provide meals to Santa Fe children in need. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Santa Fe’s Capital High bids farewell to graduates

Alex Rodelas of Santa Fe carries his daughter, graduate Deisy Chavez, after Capital High’s graduation ceremony Thursday, May 23, at Jaguar Stadium. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

JUNE

Following in their fathers’ tracks

Ray Martinez, conductor for the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, signals to the engineer at the front of the train that everything is running smoothly during a June 5 ride from Chama to Antonito, Colo. Ray Martinez and son Evan Martinez are among five generations of the Martinez family who have been drawn to the railroad. Olivia Harlow/The New Mexican
United they stand with New Mexico’s soccer sensation

Members of The Curse, a New Mexico United fan group, pound drums and set off smoke bombs prior to the United’s June 5 match against Oklahoma City Energy FC at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque. New Mexico United led the 36-team USL Championship in attendance at 12,693 fans per match during its inaugural season. Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican
Kids in Santa Fe get World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

Dexter Oliaro, 6, adjusts his mask before the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson on Thursday, June 20, at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. Dozens of children learned about water safety during the session. Photo by Olivia Harlow/The New Mexican
In this Santa Fe rodeo, competitors ride with pride

Keenan Allen, of Mesa, Ariz., and his horse kick up dirt while sharply circling a barrel during the barrel racing event at the 28th annual Zia Regional Rodeo on Saturday, June 29, at the Santa Fe Rodeo Grounds. The event is sponsored by the 35-year-old New Mexico Gay Rodeo Association. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Currents New Media festival offers a glimpse of the future

Paula Meeske is strapped into artist Juri Hwang’s installation Somatic Echo on Saturday, June 8, during the Currents New Media Festival. Somatic Echo is an experimental sound art project that utilizes bone-conducted sound. Participants wear eight transducers that transmit sound through the bone structure directly to the inner ear. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

JULY

LoopHike8.jpg

A pair of rams look out over the Pecos Wilderness from Penitente Peak on July 4, with Santa Fe Baldy in the background. Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican
Philmont rises

A panoramic photograph taken July 5 shows the dramatic fire line of the 2018 Ute Park Fire from atop a Cimarroncito Ridge at Philmont Scout Ranch near Cimarron. A year after a devastating wildfire canceled the ranch's backpacking season, Philmont set a record with 24,029 Scouts hiking the backcountry in 2019. Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican
Waiting with little protection

Carlos and Sandra's 8 month-old baby, is bathed Saturday, July 21, by her parents, who asked their real names not be used, at El Buen Pastor shelter. The family from El Salvador had been staying at the shelter for two weeks. Ivan Pierre Aguirre/For The New Mexican
In Santa Fe, an abundance of apricots

Velma Arellano-Sutfin rakes apricots from her sidewalk Thursday, July 25. She says she has to rake the fallen fruit around her house on Camino Santa Ana three times a day. She has made apricot preserves, apricot cobblers, apricot-apple pies, apricot empanadas, apricot smoothies and plans to try making apricot wine. She also eats about 10 a day and gives bags away to neighbors, nursing homes and strangers who collect them for pet goats and chickens. ‘I will be apricot-ed out!’ she laughs. Olivia Harlow/The New Mexican

AUGUST

Kids and teens auction livestock at Santa Fe County Fair

Kiara Paiz-Naranjo, 9, pets her goat, Karmel, as it takes a break from nibbling on her shirt while she prepares for the Friday, August 2, livestock auction at the Santa Fe County Fair. Paiz- Naranjo has been raising Karmel for several months, and this is her first time competing in the fair. ‘It’s a little sad. I don’t want to say goodbye,’ she said of selling her goat. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Standing tall amid sunflowers

Bernard Ewell and Sali Randel stand Wednesday, August 14, among a myriad of sunflowers outside their home in Cañoncito, 15 miles northwest of Las Vegas, N.M. They attribute a warm water leak from their home to their casita, a mild winter and a wet spring to the accelerated growth of their sunflowers, some standing as high as 15 feet. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Clusters of clouds over Santa Fe Plaza

Mammatus clouds hang over the Plaza on Tuesday, August 27. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
Cover Zozobra goes up without a hitch

Zozobra is ablaze as fireworks soar behind him Friday, August 30, during the 95th annual burning celebration at Fort Marcy Park. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

SEPTEMBER

Painting New Mexico red

Jacob Callaway, 17, of Albuquerque, tries to get the crowd going while wearing a Trump mask at a Monday, September 16, rally at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
Losing faith in Northerrn New Mexico justice

Nikki Garcia, from left, Selina Baca, and Gina Baldonado protest outside State District Court in Santa Fe during a Friday, September 27, hearing to determine whether the murder case against the man accused of stabbing Selena Valencia should be dismissed due to lost evidence. Christopher Garcia ultimately received 12 years after pleading to voluntary manslaughter. Matt Dahlseid/New Mexican file photo
Global Climate Strike draws hundreds in Santa Fe

Peter Mathews, center, and Ellis Sawyer, students at St. John’s College, protest against climate change Friday, September 20. ‘I want to be able to look my grandkids in the eye and be able to say I at least tried to do something,’ Mathews said. Olivia Harlow/The New Mexican
Swimmers’ options become more shallow as Santa Fe plans another pool closure

Shalom Victor, who moved to Santa Fe over a year ago from Santa Cruz, swims laps Friday, September 13, at the Fort Marcy Recreation Complex. Victor swims at the pool regularly and notes that ‘it’s clean and the temperature is consistently perfect.’ Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Where the river runs dry

A dead silvery minnow floats Thursday, September 26, in a small pool in a shallow, muddy stretch of the Rio Grande about three miles south of San Antonio, N.M. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

OCTOBER

Virtual reality hot air balloon experience lands at Meow Wolf

Ilan Shamir activates the model burner valve Wednesday, October 2, in the hot air balloon virtual reality experience set up at Meow Wolf. ‘I’m afraid of heights, so it allowed me to enjoy it,’ said Shamir about his simulated experience. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Fall colors at Balloon Fiesta Park

The view from Jim Lynch’s balloon shortly after taking off Tuesday, October 8, from Balloon Fiesta Park. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
Fall colors at Balloon Fiesta Park

Tim Martin, a launch director at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, blows his whistle and signals to pilots to raise their balloons Wednesday, October 9. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
indigenousday6.jpg

Natalia Matthews, 20-months-old, left, and her sister 3-year-old Margaret Matthews, both from Santa Fe, hoop dance at the Plaza during Indigenous People's Day on Monday, October 14. Olivia Harlow/The New Mexican
Pigeons on the Plaza

Mia DelBello, 6, of Santa Fe raises up a pigeon that sat in her hand as she was feeding a group of birds seeds on Monday, October 21, on the Plaza. Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican
A time for treats in Española

Eileen Ortiz poses in front of a lowrider during Española's Trunk or Treat event held at the Beatrice Martinez Center on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Luke E. Montavon/The New Mexican

NOVEMBER

Split Santa Fe Board of Education votes not to close small schools

A large crowd, some with signs, showed up to show support for small schools at a Wednesday, November 6, school board meeting. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
Boses, Gonzales win seats on Santa Fe school board

Santa Fe school board candidate Sarah Boses plays with her 4-year-old son Parker while awaiting elections results Tuesday, November 5, at a friend’s house in Lamy. Luke E. Montavon/The New Mexican
Saluting Veterans Day in Santa Fe

Alan J. Vigil, right, an Army veteran and member of the New Mexico State Defense Force, and Ray Padilla, an Army veteran who served in Korea and Vietnam, participate Monday, November 11, in the annual Veteran’s Day Parade from Fort Marcy Park to the Plaza. Luke E. Montavon/The New Mexican
New Mexico spruce to become U.S. Capitol Christmas tree stops in Santa Fe

Forest Ranger Aaron Livingston of Española signs a message board Wednesday, November 13, at Santa Fe Place mall for a tree cut from the Carson National Forest that is being sent to the U.S. Capitol to serve as the nation’s Christmas tree. Luke E. Montavon/The New Mexican

DECEMBER

121019Moon_51.JPG

The moon rises Tuesday, December 10, over the Cross of the Martyrs. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
BorderPatrol_09.jpg

Border Patrol agent Fidel Baca scans the area from atop a hill in early December in Sunland Park, providing him a vantage of the city and the adjacent Anapra, Mexico. Gabriela Campos/For The New Mexican
121419ParadeofLights_60.JPG

Daniel Kile of Velarde throws his daughter Skyla Kile, 2, in the air at the Española Plaza on Saturday, December 14, during Española's Electric Light Parade. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
121919-sfnm-nws-ortiz-mtn

A winter sunset Monday, December 18, over the Ortiz Mountains near Madrid. Luke E. Montavon/the New Mexican

