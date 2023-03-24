Pam Mitchell, from Colorado, looks over a table filled with beads Friday afternoon at The Whole Bead Show at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. The show featuring gemstones, vintage beads, jewelry and other findings continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the general public.
Adrian Wall, a sculptor from Jemez Pueblo, talks about his glass feather pieces on Friday afternoon at The Whole Bead Show at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. The show featuring gemstones, vintage beads, jewelry and other findings continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the general public.
Gwendolyn Ortiz of San Felipe Pueblo sits at a table displaying her beadwork Friday afternoon at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center during the first day of The Whole Bead Show. The show featuring gemstones, vintage beads, jewelry and other findings continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show is free and open to the general public.
From left, Ami Ehrlich, Eleni Razatos and Maverick Allen look over trinkets Friday at The Whole Bead Show at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. The show featuring gemstones, vintage beads, jewelry and other findings continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show is free and open to the general public.
The Whole Bead Show at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, featuring gemstones, vintage beads, jewelry and other findings, continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the general public.