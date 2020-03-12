Dave Schroeder, 52, staked out his territory early. It was before 8 a.m. when he made his stand at North Guadalupe Street and Paseo de Peralta.
He wore tan slacks, hefty work boots and a black jacket over a teal T-shirt. Gloves, a scarf and an Elmer Fudd hunter's cap helped ward off the morning chill.
Schroeder carried a pink sign that read, "Anything help$."
He has a car but says he's homeless. Schroeder has been begging on the streets of Santa Fe for three months. His best day netted $75. Other times he's collected as little as $15.
The city government last week put up signs of its own in hopes of drying up donations to Schroeder and others who settle on medians or corners to ask for handouts.
"Say no to panhandling. Give to local charities," the city's signs say.
By Schroeder's account, the tactic has backfired.
"It's made people give more. They love us and they take care of us," he said. "Santa Fe is a generous place."
There is nothing original about the Santa Fe government's attempt to shut down panhandling with a publicity campaign. Other cities years ago posted signs like the ones Santa Fe recently created.
Bloomington, Ind., a university town, did it. So did tourist spots such as Scottsdale, Ariz.; Newport Beach, Calif.; and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Amy Jones Hamilton in 1999 urged Fort Lauderdale politicians to post signs discouraging donations to beggars.
Hamilton, now 75, is a retired psychologist who worked to help addicts in a residential treatment program. She still lives in Fort Lauderdale. She told me she advocated for the street signs because throngs of panhandlers were hurting her husband's business.
Others in Florida believed Hamilton was on to something. They said Samaritans would be wiser to give to charities that help people who need food or shelter.
I asked Hamilton if the signs in Fort Lauderdale had done any good.
"In my heart, I'd have to say no. The idea I was trying to push was to educate the public — the benevolent, generous public. The problem is not the panhandler. The problem is the person who's contributing."
She makes a fair point. People with an extra dollar or two feel good if they hand the money to someone who appears destitute, desperate or despondent.
Trouble is, many people who beg for cash are looking for their next drink or fix. Money in their pocket won't improve their circumstance. It enables them to continue on a bad path.
I've met these types of panhandlers. Many years ago I wrote a column about a man in his early 60s who begged for cash while passing out a business card promoting himself as a handyman. He said he'd used every illegal drug from heroin to LSD, but now he coveted a job.
People running a prominent company in Santa Fe gave him the opportunity to work. But the self-described handyman showed up only a couple of times, never in good enough shape to do his job.
The sad truth was he preferred a life centered on panhandling, drugs and alcohol.
On other occasions, a young disheveled woman contacted me asking for publicity to rescue her from an emergency. She always told the same story, but didn't remember repeating it.
Her family's car had broken down, and she had no choice but to leave it behind a Mexican restaurant. She needed cash for repairs. Never did she think it odd that her car had failed three or four times in the same week and always in the same location.
Passing motorists seldom know whether the person panhandling is truthful or a con artist. Intuitive decisions take over. The person's appearance or his sign pleading for help can stir enough emotion in passersby for them to dig into their wallet.
The city's position is reasonable. Contributing money to a food bank or a shelter would do more good than handing over a few dollars to a stranger. In the real world, though, reason might not carry the day.
As for Schroeder, he was clean, sober and personable as he stood on his corner, hoping for handouts.
"In three months I've only been heckled by one person. He yelled at me to get a job."
Schroeder said finding work is his goal. He told of being employed elsewhere for a commercial window washing company. Recently, he said, he has applied for jobs in supermarkets.
He used to hawk newspapers on the same streets where he begs. These days, he said, he can make more money by panhandling.
Life on the streets can't be satisfying, at least not to conventional thinkers. But Schroeder made no complaints.
"The sheriffs and the police are super nice," he said. "And thank God for the people. They have compassion."
The faces on the corners change. So do the signs.
One constant remains. A supply line of givers keeps panhandling alive.
