This is Pearl Harbor Day, as good a time as any to reflect on the hardships of 2020.
A total of 10.7 million people across the country are unemployed, many because of the coronavirus pandemic. The jobless rate as of Friday was 6.7 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The job market was worse in 1941, year of the surprise Japanese air attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
Unemployment in 1941 was 9.9 percent. Not only was the rate higher, the United States had 200 million fewer people than it does today. Jobs were more scarce, more coveted, more likely to end.
Government assistance for those who have been harmed by the pandemic is far from perfect. Many who ring me each week say it’s inefficient to bad. Still, the federal and state governments have programs to help people in need.
A national system of unemployment compensation wasn’t approved by Congress and signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt until August of 1935. That was almost six years after the Great Depression began.
In 1941, when communication and transportation were much more difficult than they are today, the most reliable safety net for many was still the generosity of neighbors.
Personal and national security worsened with the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the U.S. fleet aligned on Battleship Row. It shattered what began as a placid Sunday morning, killing 2,403 American servicemen and civilians.
The attack pushed the United States into World War II, where the fighting was heavy and fierce for the next 45 months.
In the beginning, the public had no way of knowing how long the war would last or if it would be won. Defeat would mean Nazis or other dictators would rule the world.
The prospect of losing was the greatest motivator for Americans to accept government rationing of meat, canned goods, gasoline, tires, bicycles and even shoes.
There is a modest parallel today. No one can be sure how long it will be before a vaccine for COVID-19 will be available and distributed widely to blunt the disease.
Gone, though, is the unified commitment the country showed after Pearl Harbor.
Today, groups such as Cowboys for Trump tell people not to wear masks in public, and they rail against limits on the number of customers who can enter groceries and other stores.
What would today’s chronic complainers do if they couldn’t fill their gas tanks any time they please, or load shopping carts with as much food as they can afford? A rationing system would never succeed in this era.
Many treat any inconvenience or directive in the pandemic as an attack on their freedom. Pearl Harbor left no doubt that everyone’s freedom was at risk. Sacrifices made during World War II were an honor, done for the greater good.
Murderous attackers in 1941 couldn’t be stopped with masks or by keeping a distance from others. The risk of physical harm was high, and there was no all-volunteer Army. Young men were drafted into military service for dangerous duty with no end in sight.
Though Pearl Harbor was the beginning of a collective sacrifice to win World War II, the country in 1941 was in even worse shape than modern America when it came to race relations.
Segregation was not only common but legal. Separate but unequal schools kept Black kids away from whites. Even the U.S. military practiced segregation throughout World War II.
Black soldiers eager to serve in the war couldn’t so much as ride a military bus without being denigrated as second-class citizens.
Japanese-Americans on the West Coast were stripped of their homes and businesses, then herded into wartime camps. Roosevelt regarded them as threats to national security and, in defiance of law and reason, judges agreed with him.
Some men went from the camps to combat zones, fighting for the United States in units that produced heroes and some of the highest wartime casualty rates.
Black, brown, Native and Asian American soldiers came home to a country still obsessed with race, little of it in the spirit of goodwill.
Fighting a virus ought to be easier than fighting a war on fronts in Europe, Africa and the South Pacific. It shouldn’t compare to the effort that was needed to force desegregation of schools, buses and restaurants.
Almost everyone will take time today to salute those who died at Pearl Harbor, as well as the soldiers and sailors who went on to win the war.
Then it’s back to the bunkers. In this toxic time, Americans are so divided they can’t agree if there’s an enemy, much less how dangerous it is.
