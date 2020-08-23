President Donald Trump, a heavyweight only if he dares to step on a scale, still enjoys imitating the late, great Muhammad Ali.
Ali was more than a champion. He was boxing's unmatched showman. No one could hype a fight or build the gate like Ali.
Part of Ali's act was giving his opponents nicknames. Sonny Liston was "The Big Ugly Bear." George Foreman was "The Mummy" and, in the say-anything 1970s, Joe Frazier became "The Gorilla."
Trump tries to follow the legend. He's called his political opponents "Crooked Hillary," "Little Marco" and "Lyin' Ted."
Trump ditched that last nickname after receiving compliments from Sen. Ted Cruz. Trump then started referring to Cruz as "Beautiful Ted," one of the more confounding nicknames in political history.
Ali prided himself on originality while trashing the competition. He nicknamed George Chuvalo "The Old Washerwoman" for his flailing style. Leon Spinks was "Dracula" based on a gap in his teeth.
In contrast, Trump's insults have become redundant.
He nicknamed Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey "Sleepin' Bob" in the 2018 election. Casey was wide awake the night he routed Trump's candidate.
Trump has recycled the put-down for this year's campaign. He calls his Democratic opponent "Sleepy" Joe Biden.
I suppose Trump's theme is that Biden has lost 10 mph off his fastball. But portraying Biden as unfit for command will be a tough sell to voters who are unemployed, sick and tired.
They remember Trump in February saying the novel coronavirus was under control. They also recall Trump in March describing the same virus as an invisible enemy and himself as a wartime president who would vanquish it.
Trump swayed again soon after. With no vaccine for the virus, he still told the populace he wanted packed churches on Easter Sunday, April 12. That day would mark the country's grand reopening, Trump predicted.
His flip-flopping became a show of its own. What started as a disease of no consequence expanded to a threat so great Trump held daily televised briefings for a while.
Once Trump tired of the downbeat broadcasts, he limited his television exposure.
His was an open admission that politics is a snap. Providing good government in a crisis is an arduous undertaking.
Nicknames and slurs are the part of the political game Trump feels most comfortable playing.
He refers to Congressman Conor Lamb, a Marine veteran, as "Lamb the Sham." Trump nicknamed Sen. Doug Jones "The Puppet." Trump calls Congresswoman Maxine Waters "a low-IQ individual."
Some will say that's hardball. Those who can't run with the big dogs should stay on the porch.
But when asked one day what he did to blunt the coronavirus last winter, Trump criticized the question as "nasty" and the questioner as "fake." Hardball for that afternoon no longer was his game of choice.
Trump's enthusiasm for belittling the opposition with nicknames is his only common ground with Ali.
Ali took far more beatings than Trump, most of them outside the ring.
Trump received five military deferments that kept him out of the Vietnam War.
Ali publicly refused induction to the Army after his conversion to Islam. With that act of defiance, he delivered one of his more famous lines.
"I ain't got no quarrel with them Viet Cong," Ali said.
Boxing executives stripped Ali of his world heavyweight championship. He was prosecuted and convicted of draft evasion, a ruling eventually overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court on an 8-0 vote.
Able to box again, Ali continued his political activism and his practice of giving nicknames to ring rivals.
Many reviled Ali, calling him uppity, mean-spirited and ungrateful.
Ali, though, always put principle ahead of popularity and personal gain. He lost millions of dollars taking his stand against the Vietnam War, and he was ready to go to prison if it came to that.
Ali was just the sort of athlete Trump denigrates today. Yet the president drew inspiration from Ali.
Trump hurls nicknames at opponents to stir crowds and, he hopes, to psyche out the opposition.
Ali got more popular with age. His once-brash stands against racism at home and the war in Vietnam no longer were outside the mainstream.
Trump liked Ali's style well enough to copy at least part of it.
Now the question is whether the president has any of the champ's staying power.
