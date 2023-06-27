In his finest moment, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin never seemed like the sort to dodge questions or use weasel words.
He has been doing both when asked if he might become a third-party candidate for president.
Manchin’s shifting political positions often angered or frustrated his fellow Democrats. But I admired him because of the courage he showed during a horrible night and morning when we crossed paths in his native West Virginia.
It was the first week of January 2006. Thirteen coal miners had vanished after an explosion near the outpost of Tallmansville. Manchin, then West Virginia’s governor, rushed to the chaotic scene to serve as point man for the state’s rescue efforts.
Television trucks were outnumbered only by nervous onlookers. Manchin moved inside Sago Baptist Church, where the miners’ families were sequestered under armed guard. I was part of the media throng outside.
Ten minutes before midnight, cheering resounded from the church. Rescue teams had sent a message to their command center.
They used code words to say 12 of the miners were dead. But workers in the command post misinterpreted the message. They believed the code meant the miners were alive.
Worse, some in the command center leaked the bad information about the miners surviving. Relatives of the miners began receiving cellphone calls telling them the news was good. The miners were coming home alive.
Jubilant friends and relatives of the miners ran out of the church. Some went straight to the glow of the television cameras. They repeated the false claim 12 of the miners were alive.
The story was soon broadcast across the world. Jarred by the scene, Manchin turned to his security crew. Its members were in regular contact with mine company executives and rescue crews.
“Did anyone call us?” the governor asked.
“No, sir,” said a state trooper who was monitoring every development.
“We haven’t heard anything?”
“No,” the trooper repeated.
Manchin’s instinct told him happiness was an illusion. The mine company president a couple of hours later faced the families and informed them all but one of the miners were dead.
Most of the television crews packed up and headed home. The governor could have fled, too.
Instead, Manchin spent time with all the families. He received harsh words, but the tears stung harder.
I interviewed Manchin one on one that same morning. We walked across the muddy ground leading to the mine. He was at his lowest, but he answered every question.
Manchin’s uncle was one of 77 miners who died in 1968 in an explosion in West Virginia. “I heard nothing in 1968 for days. I told myself if I ever had a chance, I would make sure that never happened to anybody else,” he told me.
In no way had Manchin played a part in fueling the misinformation about the mine disaster of 2006. Still, he tried to take heat off those who brought false hope to millions. As governor, Manchin said, he was responsible for everything.
West Virginia once was a Democratic state. John F. Kennedy won its primary election in 1960, a key moment in smothering claims that a Catholic was not electable as president.
Times have changed since the Kennedy years. Republican Donald Trump received more than 68% of the vote in West Virginia in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.
Manchin has no chance of being reelected to the Senate next year. He knows this.
The idea of Manchin running for president on a third-party ticket might divert attention from his political problems. He no longer has a strong base in his home state, so a presidential bid would spare him the humiliation of a reelection campaign.
No third-party presidential candidate has carried any state since 1968. George Wallace, who had vowed segregation forever as Alabama’s governor, won five Southern states that year.
Manchin could be no more than a spoiler. Maybe he could siphon enough votes from Democratic President Joe Biden in a couple swing states to tip them to the Republican nominee.
Even that is unlikely. Manchin lacks the national following Texan Ross Perot brought to the 1992 election. Perot was strong enough to hurt Republican President George H.W. Bush and help Democrat Bill Clinton.
For instance, Perot received 23% of the vote in Colorado. Clinton won Colorado with 40%. Bush, at 36%, could blame Perot for his second-place finish.
With the assist from Perot, Clinton became the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry Colorado since Lyndon Johnson in 1964.
It’s easy to be jaded in politics and in writing about politicians. After his election to the Senate, Manchin seemed to lose his gutsy style. He became one of the Senate’s most active flip-floppers.
But each year, when the anniversary of the miners’ deaths approaches, I think of Manchin as he was during the disaster.
Saddened by death and humbled by the mess that occurred on his watch, he took responsibility for all that went wrong. He meant it, too.