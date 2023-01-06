ALBUQUERQUE — The premise was pretty simple, really.

Construct a massive roof, erect windowless walls to support it, dig a 37-foot hole under that enclosure and turn the place into the most famous building New Mexico has to offer.

Universally known by its nickname, The Pit, Albuquerque’s University Arena has been home to the University of New Mexico basketball team for more than a half-century. For most of that history, it was among the most intimidating venues in all of college hoops, made possible by decades of sellout crowds whose sole purpose was to split a few eardrums, rattle opposing teams and hail the hometown boys as the best thing since sliced bread.

