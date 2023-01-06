ALBUQUERQUE — The premise was pretty simple, really.
Construct a massive roof, erect windowless walls to support it, dig a 37-foot hole under that enclosure and turn the place into the most famous building New Mexico has to offer.
Universally known by its nickname, The Pit, Albuquerque’s University Arena has been home to the University of New Mexico basketball team for more than a half-century. For most of that history, it was among the most intimidating venues in all of college hoops, made possible by decades of sellout crowds whose sole purpose was to split a few eardrums, rattle opposing teams and hail the hometown boys as the best thing since sliced bread.
The men's team always seemed to break hearts, but the experience was always unforgettable — a tidal wave of sound and energy that flowed down to the floor but also out the doors and through the entire state.
Longtime season ticket holder Boni Armijo remembers when Norm Ellenberger was coach in the 1970s.
"They’d put so many people in there, they’d quit counting,” the diehard Lobos fan said. “It’d get so loud you couldn’t hear the person next to you if they were screaming.”
Recent history hasn’t been so kind. In a trend that would have seemed downright unfathomable during Armijo’s formative Pit days, a steady decline in attendance bottomed out during the 2021-22 season, when an average of 8,697 fans turned out for home games. That’s less than half the average during the school’s all-time record set in 1997-98.
But like a shot out of nowhere, this year’s team is bucking the recent trend and making The Pit feel like, well, The Pit again.
The Lobos won their first 14 games, surpassed their win total from last season by New Year’s Day and entered the Top 25 for the first time in eight years.
They’ve had articles in The New York Times and The Athletic, not to mention the buzz they've created at home and across the country. The fans have responded; the Dec. 18 game against Iona drew the largest crowd in seven years. It was surpassed just 10 days later for a game against Colorado State.
Saturday’s game against UNLV is sold out, the first for a Lobos home game in nearly eight years. Every seat was sold by Monday when the team climbed to No. 21 in the national polls.
It led UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez to pen an open letter of thanks to Lobos fans.
“The Pit magic was back because of you, your trust and, most of all, because of your passion for the Lobos,” he wrote. “To say I’m grateful would be an understatement.”
Even the coaches and players are getting in on the act. Senior guard Jaelen House said he was recruited to UNM on the idea that The Pit sells itself. Until the last three weeks he’d never seen the arena spring to life the way it has.
“Really, the thing about The Pit is it’s one of the coolest places in the entire state,” says JoAnne Vigil Coppler, a former Santa Fe City Council member and former director of the Lobo Club. “There’s not a bad mood in there. It’s my little New Mexico Disneyland, and I’ve always felt if you’re going to go, you have to be all-in. Even if they’re losing, they still need your support.”
Vigil Coppler has had season tickets for several years, working her way from seats that were just 13 rows from the top to where she is now, the very bottom row on the south side of the arena.
“I’m so close my feet are touching the floor they play on,” she says.
Lobo Club director Jalen Dominguez said Friday the team’s success has led to an uptick in support behind the scenes the last month or two.
“It has been great to see the way the community has supported this team, and as interest has increased, we have seen a direct increase in Lobo Club members and support for our student-athletes,” he says.
Despite the Lobos’ loss to Fresno State in their most recent game earlier this week, Armijo says the idea of squeezing into the seats and turning around to see every spot filled from top to bottom is a sight for sore eyes. There’s nothing that beats a Lobo game that feels like the past.
“I’m a Boston Celtics fan, and I’ve been out to see them in the playoffs, and I’ll tell you, nothing equals the energy of a Lobo game in The Pit,” Armijo says. “The feeling you get when every seat is filled, everyone is in there cheering for that team — there really is nothing else like it. It’s why I’ll continue to go to games for as long as I can and why I hope people bring back the intimidation the way they used to.”
For what it’s worth, head coach Richard Pitino agrees. A New York Giants football fan at heart, he said he wants the fans to treat the Lobos like they’re the home-owned Green Bay Packers in the sense that they take partial ownership in the team.
Given that attendance is up 21% from last year to this season, it seems to be working.
“I think — when The Pit is good — I think it’s a top-five home court advantage in all of college basketball,” he says. “We talk about this internet world that I don’t know why we all live in it but we do, versus reality. We’re 14-1. We’ve got a sold-out building. People are fired up even though we just lost. It’s a great reminder to our players about in such a short time what we’ve been able to accomplish. What I love about our fans is the come to the game to truly try to impact the game.”