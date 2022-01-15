Quiet, but not sad, is how Meg Meltz describes the place.
That's the 2,800-square-foot, nondescript Independent Order of Odd Fellows Hall on Cerrillos Road, which recently has been devoid of the usual cavorting, clapping, laughing and swinging — as in swing dancing — because of the growing pandemic.
The nearly 70-year-old building, owned by the Santa Fe chapter of the Odd Fellows, has long been known as a social dance hall as well as the meeting place for lodge members.
Meltz, the lodge's president, said the dancers will come back, perhaps even as soon as next week. If not, then certainly when the worst of the pandemic is over.
But the bigger question is unanswered: How can the longtime fraternal organization, which has only about 25 active members, draw in more people?
"We've lost a lot of members in the past few years — dying or moving away," Meltz said last week.
In that way, Odd Fellows isn't much different from other fraternal organizations throughout the country. Many are facing shrinking rosters, eroded by age and mortality as younger generations more accustomed to meshing in an online society. Santa Fe's Odd Fellows are betting their ability to hold popular activities while creating a community-service niche will allow them to remain relevant. But they acknowledge it won't be an easy path to follow.
A 2018 University of San Diego study notes the steady decline in fraternal organizations. From Elks and Lions clubs to the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, the postwar social staples that helped shape America have mutated and, in some cases, receded. Using the Masons as a textbook case, the report says group's membership peaked near the 4 million mark in the mid-1950s and dropped to just 1.2 million about 60 years later.
Citing what has become known as "bowling alone" syndrome, the study pins the decline on "a social and cultural change in America" that has led to fewer "social participation habits."
The problem can be seen locally: In the past several years, both the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts in Santa Fe have reported declining membership rolls and worked at attracting younger members as aging veterans die.
The Odd Fellows understand the problem. Longtime Santa Fe Odd Fellows member Richard Gunn 87, can recall a time when the Santa Fe lodge had about 100 members. Also a member of one of Albuquerque's two Odd Fellows organizations, Gunn said it's a challenge to get new members to join clubs that have roots in an era of volunteerism, camaraderie and doing good for the community.
And the Odd Fellows, which have some 100,000 members nationally, are all about that traditional view of service, said Barbara Corfield, state secretary for the lodges in New Mexico. She said there are just seven Odd Fellows branches still active in the state, with about 200 members in all. Only three, including Santa Fe, own their building, which is a key to survival, she said.
When lodges sell off their properties, meetings tend to fall away and members tend to pull away, she added.
"I can remember when there were as many as 40 or 50 lodges in New Mexico at one time," said Corfield, who grew up in the Odd Fellows fraternal society of Albuquerque in the 1950s. Those groups had youth organizations, which are almost unheard of today in most lodges, and played a supportive role in funding and supporting community initiatives, nonprofits and events. The Odd Fellows, which only allowed men in the lodges until about 20 years ago, offered a female-only offshoot known as the Rebekahs, which still exist in some places.
"Years ago when I grew up, my family was active in our church, active in the [Odd Fellows] lodge and active in our school," she said. "But we didn't have as many social activities to be involved in."
The swift growth of technology, social media and the internet "has a lot to do with it," she added.
But the aura of secrecy and hidden activities behind lodge doors play a part, said Ainslie Heilich, webmaster for the national Sovereign Grand Lodge, the Odd Fellows headquarters.
"We have secret society-ed ourselves to death over the last century," Heilich said.
One way out of that, he said, is to ensure your local Odd Fellows lodge offers something people want.
Like dancing.
What's odd about them?
What is an Odd Fellow? According to the Sovereign Grand Lodge website, there is evidence to show Odd Fellow groups sprung up in England in the 1700s, taking their name from the concept that laborers gathering together on a social basis was, well, odd. The first official U.S. presence started in Baltimore in 1819. Membership was male-only until about 20 years ago and focused on tradesmen who could, among other benefits, take part in social activities, find jobs and even obtain health insurance.
"It was the original social network," said Heilich. "It was how people made friends, found jobs. If you moved to a new city [with a lodge], you had a built-in social network and community. If you needed a job, a place to live, they helped you out."
Also, like many fraternal entities, the Odd Fellows set up their own rituals and traditions for holding meetings, something that still exists today. Santa Fe Odd Fellows member Will McDonald said these customs include where to situate chairs for members and group readings that involve all the participants. Beyond that, members attend to business and activities, approving the minutes and budget — which is "in the thousands" for the Santa Fe lodge, Meltz said.
The lodges' community missions focus on helping orphans and widows and burying the dead, and many lodges are attached to a cemetery, including the Santa Fe facility. That cemetery, first used in the 1880s and last used in the mid-1980s, has gone largely fallow because there is less need in current times to provide a site for those who could not be buried elsewhere because of their faith or lack of finances, McDonald said.
Meltz said her lodge does maintain the cemetery, and she recently discovered a man she doesn't even know has been voluntarily mowing the lawn in the spring and summer months. Homeless people sometimes bed down for the night in the back of the cemetery, Meltz said.
"I don't mind," she said. "They need to stay somewhere."
Heilich said Odd Fellows must "do stuff" to remain relevant. That means focusing on a plan to benefit the community. Heilich, a tattoo artist who moved his business and living space into an abandoned Odd Fellows facility in Tuscola, Ill., and then revived the lodge there, said that can include offering arts activities, as his lodge does, while running a food pantry or operating a senior citizens' center.
"If your lodge is going to do the kind of activities to help people join, to keep that vibe going, that's what you have to do," he said.
The Santa Fe lodge has developed and maintained a musical theme for decades, with members supporting music programs in the public schools through fundraising efforts to buy instruments and provide teachers. Now that Santa Fe Public Schools has taken ownership of that effort, Meltz wrote in an email the lodge has "discussed taking on a new cause, and I think it would attract new, energetic members. I don't know if we will actually do so."
So the lodge is betting on dance to boost membership. McDonald said the activity led him to join in the early 1990s. He said his research indicates the hall was fitted with the dance floor for drill team practice in the 1950s. Over the years, it has developed a reputation for swing dancing, contra dancing, square dancing and folk dancing, with lessons often provided in advance of the actual dance hours. No alcohol is allowed or served at the Odd Fellows lodge in Santa Fe.
And with several once-popular dance nightclubs having shuttered or abandoned offering live music for dancers — even before the pandemic — the lodge seems the logical place for people to gather. It's a draw that may in turn encourage some of those people to pay the $30 annual membership dues. The lodge raises funds through membership fees, hall rentals and admission for dance events.
The dancing is on hold now, but McDonald has faith it will resume and bring renewed life to the hall. As a musician who has played and called dances at the hall for years, he said he has a feel for the "quiet anticipating the evening" of dance energy.
"In that quiet the hall feels kind of old and homely," he wrote in an email. "But there is a dignity as well of a place that has hosted many diverse events. Then there are sound checks for the band as dancers arrive. Teaching nervous beginners ahead of the dance, assuring them that we are there to have fun. Then with the music and dancing the energy rises with chatter and laughter."
"That familiar shared experience of the dance has been a pandemic casualty."
