When Mollie Toll wasn’t trying to uncover the mysteries of New Mexico’s prehistoric past, she was helping students understand life concepts through science.
As an ethnobotanist and archaeobotanist, she identified plant remains from archaeological sites in the Southwest, and as a teacher, she tried to inspire youth to dunderstanding.
“She always felt archaeology is a great tool for teaching,” said her husband, Wolcott Toll. “The reason we both love archaeology is it touches on so many [subjects]. ... It is a great way to engage kids to think about how they interrelate, and think about how the evidence from an archaeological site can tell you about how the people were living.”
Mollie Toll died Feb. 9 from complications related to myelofibrosis — an uncommon type of bone marrow cancer that disrupts the body’s ability to make blood cells. She was 73.
Those that knew Toll remember her as a calm and considerate woman who was always willing to share her knowledge with teachers and students.
“I keep hearing people say she’s the nicest person in the world,” Wolcott Toll said. “There’s all these different kinds of people that were important to her and to whom she was important.”
The longtime scientist was born in Hanover, N.H., in 1949 and grew up in Rochester, N.Y.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of Chicago in 1970 and a master’s degree in archaeology from Loyola University in 1972. Throughout this time, Mollie Toll did archaeology field work in England, Arizona and New Mexico from 1968 to 1972.
Though she was raised an East Coast Yankee, Wolcott Toll said his wife always had a connection with the Southwest.
“I know that at some point she felt like, ‘Why am I here? I’d rather be in New Mexico,’ ” he recalled.
So she packed her bags and headed for the Land of Enchantment, never looking back.
That’s also when she returned to school to earn another master’s degree in plant ecology from the University of New Mexico.
Amid her studies, Toll began working as a botanist, then an archaeobotanist studying ancient plant remains for the National Park Service’s Chaco Project.
The project, which ran from 1971 to 1982, was the first time a complete inventory of cultural resources was taken in the area, and was the last major excavation of Chaco Canyon National Historic Park.
Toll collected and studied pollen and seed samples to create a list of the plants in the park, and try to determine how they could have been used by Chaco Canyon’s long-ago inhabitants.
As she studied the flora of Chaco Canyon, Toll also found love when she met the well-known archaeologist Wolcott Toll in the late 1970s.
The couple married in 1980, just a few years after meeting.
Over the years, Toll took part in over 150 projects for a number of organizations, including the Castetter Lab for Ethnobotanical Studies at UNM and the archaeology program at the Museum of New Mexico.
After decades of studying New Mexico’s prehistory, Toll decided on a career change. She earned a teaching certificate from Santa Fe Community College’s teaching academy, allowing her to combine her passions for education and archaeology.
“She told me one time that she wanted to make a difference, that she felt like she could do something to make a difference. I think that kind of sparked her interest in taking archaeology to children,” said fellow educator Mary Howard.
Over the years, she worked for the Office of Archaeological Studies Education Outreach and Project Archaeology, developing programs meant to teach kids about ancient and historic technology and ways of living.
In 2013, she was named one of two outstanding science teachers of the year by the New Mexico Science Teachers Association, while working as a science literacy coach at Salazar Elementary School.
Rachel Gersh, a colleague who worked with her at the school, said Toll knew how to connect with students.
“She would intake that information about them as learners, and then she would respond to them as human beings and be completely accepting and encouraging of them wherever they might be on their academic trajectory, just because she was able to really recognize the gifts they had,” Gersh said. “I think that that’s a really impressive quality.”
As well as her husband, Toll leaves behind two sons, Nicholas and Spencer Toll.