The New Mexican captured 24 first-place honors and 18 second-place finishes and was the winner of the General Excellence award Saturday night in the New Mexico Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest.
The contest honors work in all aspects of a news platform, including website and advertising content. The New Mexican competes in the largest category, daily newspapers with a circulation above 11,000. Journalists from throughout the state received their awards at a banquet Saturday night at Santa Fe's Eldorado Hotel.
"In one of the most difficult years ever faced by newspapers, I'm so proud of the work our staff produced," said New Mexican Publisher Tom Cross. "The General Excellence award is the mark of effort, dedication and talent across our entire newsroom and with our advertising staff. We're proud of every member of our team."
The New Mexican's sister publication, The Taos News, took top prize in the division of weekly publications with circulations above 5,000.
Both newspapers are owned by Robin Martin of Nambé.
First-place winners included The New Mexican's Robert Nott, who took the news writing top honor with a riveting look at life and death in the COVID-19 unit at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center when New Mexico's coronavirus cases were at their peak.
Deborah Villa won first place for supplements and special sections for her work on the newspaper's Bienvenidos magazine.
Other first-place awards went to the newspaper's online staff for best website, Michael Abatemarco for feature writing, Zach Taylor in headline writing, Teya Vitu in business writing, Milan Simonich in columns, Inez Russell Gomez in editorials and Will Webber for sports columns.
Daniel J. Chacón won a first-place award for his obituary on Nakota LaRance, a world-renowned hoop dancer who died in a climbing accident at age 30. New Mexican photographer Jim Weber swept the sports photography category, with first- and second-place awards. Photographer Gabriela Campos won first place for photo series and online photo gallery.
Staffer James Barron won first prize in sports writing, and he and Webber also won for best sports coverage. Best ongoing/continuing coverage was captured by Victoria Traxler and Sam Gilbert for their work in documenting crime issues at the GreenTree Inn.
The New Mexican's design and copy editing team, led by Deputy Managing Editor Brian Barker, won first place in design and typography. The staff also was awarded top prize in news coverage for its work in covering the shooting death of Santa Fe High School basketball standout Fedonta "JB" White, and reporters Nott and Traxler and newspaper Editor Phill Casaus were honored with the Sunshine Award, which goes to top coverage of transparency issues.
The newspaper's Justin Bixler won first place in the obituary page and house advertising categories. The newspaper's classified team was awarded first for best classified advertising section and shared signature page. Henry M. Lopez and Lisa Vakharia took first place for digital advertising campaign.
Here is a full list of award winners for The New Mexican and The Taos News:
THE NEW MEXICAN
General Excellence: The New Mexican Staff.
Obituary Page: First Place, Justin Bixler; Second Place, Shaundel Moya and Design Team.
Classified Advertising Section: First Place, Classified Team.
Digital Advertising Campaign: First Place, Henry M. Lopez, Lisa Vakharia.
House Advertisement: First Place, Justin Bixler.
Shared/Signature Page: First place, Classified Department. Second Place, Charity Valdez.
Supplements and Special Sections: First Place, Deborah Villa.
Web Advertisement: Second Place, Henry M. Lopez and Trina Thomas.
Best Website: First Place, Online Staff.
Headline Writing: First Place, Zach Taylor.
Review: Second Place, Jennifer Levin.
Obituary News: First Place, Daniel J. Chacón.
Sports Columns: First Place, Will Webber. Second Place, Phill Casaus.
Education Writing: Second Place, Robert Nott.
Business Writing: First Place, Teya Vitu. Second Place, Mark Tiarks.
Editorials: First Place: Inez Russell Gomez.
Columns: First Place, Milan Simonich.
General News Photo: Second Place, Luis Sánchez Saturno.
Sports Photo: First Place, Jim Weber. Second Place, Jim Weber.
Feature Photo: Second Place, Jim Weber.
Photo Series: First Place, Gabriela Campos. Second Place, Jim Weber.
Online Photo Gallery: First Place, Gabriela Campos.
Sports Writing: First Place, James Barron. Second Place, Will Webber.
News Writing: First Place, Robert Nott. Second Place, Dillon Mullan.
Breaking News: Second Place, Victoria Traxler.
Feature Writing: First Place, Michael Abatemarco. Second Place, Jens Gould.
Ongoing/Continuing Coverage: First Place, Victoria Traxler and Sam Gilbert.
Design and Typography: First Place, Design Team.
Sports Coverage: First Place, Will Webber, James Barron.
News Coverage: First Place, New Mexican Staff.
Sunshine Award: First Place, Robert Nott, Victoria Traxler, Phill Casaus.
THE TAOS NEWS
General Excellence: Taos News staff.
Best Rate Card/Marketing Kit: First Place, Karin Eberhardt; Second Place, Karin Eberhardt.
Retail Advertising Black and White: First Place, Emily Lee
Retail Advertising Color: First Place, Cindy Boivert. Second Place, Paul Gutches.
Classified Advertising Section: First Place, Mary Chavez and Gabrielle Sanchez.
Print Advertising Campaign: First Place, Taos News Staff.
Digital Advertising Campaign: First Place, Paul Gutches.
House Advertisement: First Place, Shane Atkinson.
Shared/Signature Page: First Place, Cindy Boivert. Second Place, Cindy Boivert.
Web Advertisement: First Place, Paul Gutches.
Best Website: First Place, Paul Gutches.
Headline Writing: First Place, Michael Tashji.
Obituary News: Second Place, Rick Romancito.
Environmental and Agricultural Writing: First Place, Rick Romancito.
Business Writing: First Place, Michael Tashji. Second Place, Taylor Hood.
General News Photo: Second Place, Morgan Timms.
Sports Photo: First Place, Morgan Timms.
Feature Photo: Second Place, Morgan Timms.
Photo Series: First Place, Morgan Timms.
Online Photo Gallery: First Place, Morgan Timms.
Feature Writing: First Place, John Miller. Second Place, Morgan Timms.
Investigative Reporting: First Place, Will Hooper.
Design and Typography: First Place, Karin Eberhardt.
Public Service: The Taos News.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.