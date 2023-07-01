ESPAÑOLA
As the afternoon sun beat down, Vickie Luviano and her grandson, Ezra Luviano, found shade beneath the branches of the mulberry tree in her backyard.
As Vickie Luviano searched low-hanging branches for the tart-but-somehow-sweet mulberries — which she called moras — Ezra, nearly 6, scaled the tree, finding a perch among the branches.
Though Luviano is Ezra’s grandmother, she’s much more like a mother; she’s his legal guardian and has been raising him since he was 6 weeks old. Ezra calls her “mom,” and she calls him “son.”
Luviano, 59, clearly loves Ezra; she asks him to “make [her] day” by simply smiling. At the same time, Luviano said she never expected to be raising another child after her own five children were grown and gone. Sometimes, she said, she imagines what she’d be doing if the situation were different.
“He’s the reason I get up in the morning, but he’s the reason I have to get up in the morning,” she said.
Across New Mexico, morning comes early for more than 24,000 grandparents responsible for their grandchildren under 18, U.S. census data shows. That translates to grandparents responsible for their grandchildren in about 3% of households across the state, according to figures from New Mexico Voices for Children’s 2023 Kids Count Data Book.
Some refer to this household structure as “shadow foster care” because children in the custody of grandparents or other relatives because their parents are unable or unwilling to care for them are diverted from the foster care system.
But grandparents raising their grandchildren don’t get the reimbursement or support that foster parents receive, said Bette Fleishman, executive director of the nonprofit law firm Pegasus Legal Services for Children. And they face unique legal, financial and mental health challenges.
Despite meetings with lawmakers, years of proposed legislation and media coverage, progress has been slow in creating services to assist relatives raising young children, some grandparents say. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced new challenges to their family dynamic.
“The issues are huge. The impact is huge,” said Anna Marie Garcia, vice president of early childhood education at the LANL Foundation, which organized a Grandparents and Kin Raising Children Advisory Council.
“They are not getting their needs met in the way that they should,” she added.
Legal challenges
The reasons grandparents raise their grandchildren are largely consistent, Garcia said: drug use, death, incarceration, cases of abuse and neglect — parents who didn’t or couldn’t care for their kids.
These issues plunge families into a new legal landscape, in addition to a new family structure.
For most, kinship guardianship is the best option. Fleishman said this form of guardianship suspends — rather than terminates — parental rights while providing grandparents documentation showing the official legal status of their relationship.
It’s helpful for three reasons:
- First, it keeps kids safe by formalizing the legal relationship between grandparent and grandchild in the eyes of the law. Essentially, this offers grandparents a legal leg to stand on, allowing them to demonstrate the child is in their custody, Fleishman said.
- Second, it offers families some additional benefits. Grandparents can apply for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families cash benefits specifically for their grandchild through the state Human Services Department, which administers the federal program, said Tim Fowler, a spokesman for the department. The monthly payments help families pay for basic necessities, like food, clothing, housing and utilities.
- Third, because guardianship doesn’t terminate parental rights, Fleishman said, parents can regain custody of their kids when appropriate.
Right now, guardianship is in high demand. In a given year, Fleishman estimated Pegasus Legal Services for Children typically helps families secure kinship guardianship of about 1,000 children.
Currently, the organization also operates with a nine-month waitlist, something that wasn’t the case prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fleishman said.
“A lot of the need is COVID-related,” Fleishman said. “It’s a combination of, unfortunately, children that have been orphaned or parents who, just due to circumstances, are not in a position to take care of their children.
“We’ve never seen such a need,” she added.
For non-Indigenous family members taking custody of Native children, a few additional rules are in play. Fleishman said non-Native family members must inform the affiliated tribe, nation or pueblo and offer it time to intervene in the guardianship if it chooses.
“You cannot ignore that there’s a connection to a tribe or a pueblo,” Fleishman said.
This extra step was necessary in the case of Ezra, whose father is incarcerated and whose mother is rarely in his life, though her relatives are.
Because Ezra’s mother is a member of Santa Clara Pueblo, Luviano said she successfully petitioned the tribal court to allow her to take custody of the boy.
Now, Luviano is working to ensure Ezra grows up influenced by two cultures.
“At home, he’s living my culture. He’s living the Spanish, Northern New Mexico culture,” she said. “I’m trying to keep his mother’s culture as well as his father’s in this child.”
Ezra is an enrolled member of Santa Clara Pueblo and attends school on pueblo land. This summer, he spent some mornings in a Tewa language immersion program. He performed his first Native dance a few weeks ago.
His grandmother scoured the Española Valley in search of hand-me-down and reasonably-priced regalia for Ezra to wear while dancing. She found help among Ezra’s maternal relatives, too.
“It cost me my savings to dress him for it,” Luviano said. “It wasn’t required, but I’m so glad I spent that money because he didn’t look different.”
Financial woes
In households where grandparents are raising their grandchildren, money usually is tight.
Nearly a quarter of grandparents living with their grandchildren in New Mexico are below the federal poverty level, census data shows. A LANL Foundation study of grandparents with custody of their grandchildren in Northern New Mexico found that more than 60% faced financial challenges in raising their grandkids, Garcia said.
“My biggest problem is money,” said Dolores Sly, who has been raising her 13-year-old great-granddaughter, Azzy, since the girl was 3.
“It wasn’t such a big deal when she was smaller. Now, she eats more and she’s learning about style and clothes. It’s hard to budget,” Sly said.
Sly raises Azzy on her Social Security payments. Luviano left work in August 2017 after becoming disabled, getting custody of Ezra almost immediately afterward.
State and federal programs are available to assist grandparents raising their grandchildren.
Fowler said grandparents can apply for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families cash payments exclusively for the child — in which the grandparent’s income doesn’t count in calculating payments — or for both the grandparent and the grandchild. Low-income families can also receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or, if the grandparent is over 60, Commodity Supplemental Food Program food assistance, he added.
In New Mexico, these programs are administered by the Human Services Department.
Additionally, if the grandchildren are in Children, Youth and Families Department custody through a legal case or voluntary placement, the department can provide families subsidy assistance once the grandparent has permanent guardianship, Rob Johnson, a department spokesman, wrote in an email to The New Mexican.
“Unfortunately, at this time there is not a mechanism in place for CYFD to provide financial assistance for children who are not in our care,” Johnson wrote.
This creates a problem, Fleishman said, because many households in which grandparents are raising grandchildren don’t have an official CYFD case. Instead, she said many case are “diverted” from the agency because family members themselves figure out who will take custody of the children informally, without state intervention.
Regardless of whether there’s an open case, Fleishman argued grandparents should get financial support to help pay the bills, a policy change for which many organizations — including Pegasus Legal Services for Children — are pushing.
“It’s abusing the goodwill [of grandparents] because, if these children should be with grandma for a while to see if mom and dad can get it together, there should be support,” Fleishman said.
Part of Luviano’s financial woes can be boiled down to a bag of beans.
She receives $78 per month in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program money. That’s up from just $50 per month a few months ago.
Because of her meager federal food aid, Luviano’s pantry is a master class in how to stretch a grocery budget. She buys in bulk, storing an enormous bag of flour and gigantic tin of baking powder near her kitchen. She extends the life span of fruits through canning; jams and preserved peaches line the pantry shelves. She grows chile, corn and tomatoes on the back porch.
On one recent trip to the grocery store, a single bag of beans ate up $33 of her then-$50 in monthly SNAP benefits. Spending so much on one item worried her.
More than a month later, she was still thinking about that expensive bag of beans.
“Thank goodness I bought flour the month before,” she said.
Toll on mental health
As their grandchild’s guardian, many grandparents cease to be a grandparent in the traditional sense. They trade in their status as a bringer of toys and sweets who gets to give the kids back to their parents at the end of the day, for a new role: that of authority figure, a caregiver who can’t take breaks that easily.
It’s a difficult dynamic shift for the entire family.
“We don’t complain, but it is a lot. It’s a toll. You’re older. You don’t have that energy,” said Colleen Lopez, who has been raising her grandson Nathan Martinez, now age 17, since he was a baby.
It’s a tall order, LANL Foundation’s Garcia said, when so many children being raised by their grandparents have faced trauma and stress early in their lives.
“They never know when dad’s going to come back or when grandma’s going to be sad or all of those things that cause trauma or toxic stress. So they’re at a constant level of activation from these stress hormones,” Garcia said.
A constant flood of stress hormones affects brain development in children, resulting in challenging behaviors and mental health issues, she said.
Luviano calls these Ezra’s “challenges.” He’s polite — he’s always happy to shake adults’ hands — and creative, but the boy has a lot of energy. Some don’t know how to handle him, Luviano said.
It’s hard work for any adult to care for a child — especially a child with special needs — but it can be especially difficult for seniors, Sly said.
She was 66 when she started raising then-3-year-old Azzy. Without meaning to, she became a parent again, losing a chunk of her independence in the process. She can’t join friends for a spontaneous Friday night dinner or leave Azzy home alone to visit a casino.
Instead, grandparents have to focus on the kids in their care.
“We just do everything we can to provide for them, to be there for them, to support them, to keep them safe and structured,” Lopez said.
Possible policy changes
There may be change on the horizon for grandparents raising their grandkids.
Pegasus Legal Services for Children, among other advocacy organizations, is working to ensure grandparents have access to financial assistance, with or without an open CYFD case. It’s part of a broader shift in federal policy that favors housing children with people they know — a grandparent, an aunt or uncle, a teacher — rather than in foster care facilities run by strangers, Fleishman said.
But there’s no timeline for when that change will take place, she added.
In New Mexico, lawmakers for years have been working to pass legislation to create a network of support services for grandparents raising their grandchildren. While legislation has been passed to require study and celebrate grandparents raising their grandchildren, bills providing funding and support for a network of services have not survived.
More legislation may be coming soon. During meetings this week, lawmakers on the Legislative Education Study Committee inquired about the unique challenges children raised by their grandparents face in school.
Such uncertainties seemed many miles away on a hot day in Española. Young Ezra Luviano is enjoying his summer the way his grandmother believes he should.
“I think kids need to sleep late in the summer, go swimming, play in the dirt, play on the trampoline,” Vickie said. “They’re like little flowers. They need dirt and sunshine and water so they can grow in all happy and healthy.”
That’s how the boy ended up in the branches of a backyard mulberry tree.
The going up part was easy for him; the coming down more difficult. His footing grew less and less steady, the ground more daunting and further away.
Luviano moved toward the tree’s trunk, offering up her shoulder to support Ezra as he jumped down.
“Will you get me?” Ezra asked, still unsure.
“Of course I will,” Luviano responded.
The boy balanced on his grandmother’s shoulder until she delivered him safely to the ground.