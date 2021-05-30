Public Service Company of New Mexico and Avangrid courted each other for 20 months before agreeing on a merger proposal to take to the state Public Regulation Commission.
Following are some of the key moments in those discussions.
The main players in the meetings generally were PNM Resources Chairwoman, President and CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn and Executive Vice President Charles Eldred; Iberdrola executive and Avangrid board member Pedro Azagra Blázquez; and attorneys and financial specialists for both sides.
Not all attended each meeting, and in some cases others participated.
PNM Resources is the parent company of PNM; Iberdrola is parent company of Avangrid.
February 2019: The PNM Resources board directs Vincent-Collawn and Eldred to contact potential merger partners. Several companies are listed, four of which are identified only as companies A, B, C and D.
April 2019: Eldred meets Avangrid-Iberdrola's Azagra Blázquez in Boston for initial talks. Collawn and Eldred meet Azagra Blázquez in San Diego for more discussions later that month.
May 2019: The PNM Resources board is updated and stresses the importance of getting a fair value for shareholders and the need for another company to help PNM pursue "strategic direction." Company A says it's not interested.
June 2019: PNM and Avangrid-Iberdrola enter into a nondisclosure agreement. Companies B and C also enter into such an agreement with PNM. Company C says it's not interested.
July 2019: Company B bows out.The PNM Resources board tells PNM executives to keep talking with Avangrid-Iberdrola.
August 2019: Eldred resumes talks in Miami with Azagra Blázquez. Company E is contacted but soon expresses lack of interest.
September 2019: Eldred meets Azagra Blázquez in New York City. Company D enters a nondisclosure agreement with PNM. Later that month, PNM terminates discussions with Company D.
October 2019: Collawn and Eldred meet with Azagra Blázquez at an industry conference in London.
November 2019: Azagra Blázquez tells PNM its coal usage could be a concern.
December 2019: Eldred and Azagra Blázguez discuss a PNM plan to exit the coal-burning Four Corners Power Plant. A few days later, the PNM Resources board talks about terminating talks with Avangrid because of "continued delay." Collawn later tells Azagra Blázguez that PNM Resources is terminating discussions.
January 2020: The PNM Resources board talks again about PNM's small financial capacity relative to its needs and the potential to gain high trading value for shareholders. Eldred meets in Phoenix with Azagra Blázquez. They express mutual interest in renewing talks, but Azagra Blázquez again mentions PNM's investments in coal. They discuss a PNM exit strategy from coal.
February 2020: A PNM Resources board committee and management discuss efforts to get out of Four Corners. Avangrid attorneys mark up draft merger proposal. Days later, stock markets slump with coronavirus outbreaks.
March 2020: PNM stock falls to $29.93, its lowest in five years.
June 2020: The PNM Resources board cites the problem of the depressed share price and concern about the impact of Avangrid leadership change. Eldred informs Azagra Blázquez the board is terminating talks.
August: Avangrid-Iberdrola presents an "indicative" offer letter and places stock value at $50.23 per share, giving shareholders a generous bump from $44.14.
September: The PNM Resources board is back in.The two sides hold a conference call and discuss the Four Corners exit process.
October: The PNM Resources board expresses a desire for $50.30 price per share, and both sides agree to the number. Meanwhile, a potential buyer is mentioned, but not named on the record, for Four Corners. The PNM Resources board says yes to a merger proposal.
All details were culled from a PNM Resources form filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in January.
