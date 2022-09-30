When the Reconquista is spoken about in New Mexico history, it likely refers to that period in the 1690s when Diego de Vargas reconquered and recolonized New Mexico for Spain.
But in the broader historical sense, La Reconquista is that long and protracted struggle in Spain between Christians and Moors that occurred between the years 720 and 1492.
When the Muslim Moors entered the Iberian Peninsula in 711, those lands had been under Visigothic rule for three centuries. The population of what would later become Spain and Portugal was a vital mix of Germanic barbarian, Hispano Roman, Carthaginian, Celt and Iberian, with some Greek and Phoenician thrown in for good measure. The Moors introduced North African bloodlines and cultures that would mix over the next 700 years.
Spain already was Catholic, the religion brought by the Visigoths in the fifth century. Within a generation, the Visigothic kings would convert to Orthodoxy and Spain eventually would swing in the direction of Roman Catholicism in its official form.
Sephardic Jews were already part of the Spanish cultural landscape by the time of the Moors. Over the centuries, Spain would become a multicultural, tri-religious entity. Still, the Moors controlled almost the whole of Spain, save for pockets of Catholics living in the high mountain valleys of Asturias and Cantabria. When the Visigothic warrior Pelayo issued forth a call to arms to fight the Moors at Covadonga in 720, the Reconquista, or reconquest of Spain, had begun.
Though it would take 700 years, the Spanish Catholics would slowly retake their beloved kingdoms and lands, expelling Moorish leaders but ruling over the people who stayed behind. Catholics living under Muslim rule were called Mozárabes, while Moors living under Christian rule were called Mudéjares. This points to the blending of peoples and cultures that took place in Spain through the centuries.
As the frontera, or border between Christian and Moorish lands, moved south, the need increased to populate and secure those dangerous territories. Spanish kings and nobles offered incentives to surplus populations of lower classes to move and live on the frontera.
Here are a few:
Encomienda: A fief or system of vassalage in which the conquered people, in this case the Moors, were compelled to pay tribute to an encomendero, in exchange for protection as well as to be Christianized.
Merced: A land grant, given to a man to settle his family and have access to pastures, water and wooded areas to sustain himself and his loved ones. This land was often taken from the conquered Moors, though not always.
Hidalguismo: The lowest form of nobility, also called petty nobility, in which a man was given the title and rights of an hidalgo, meaning “son of something or someone” since they did not, in fact belong to or descend from actual nobility. Fighting valiantly in a skirmish with the Moors, or siring seven sons in row, were reasons to be made an hidalgo. So was settling a dangerous territory.
As people and religions came into contact and mixed, institutions were implemented to rule over conquered peoples such as the Moors. These included:
The Inquisition: Established in 1479, this was an ecclesiastical court to police and persecute conversos, or new Catholics who converted from Judaism or Islam. In 1492, with the expulsion of the Jews, and later the Moors, Inquisitorial operations accelerated. Judaizantes, or secret Jews, would often flee Spain for the Americas to escape the watchful eyes of the Inquisition.
Cabildo: Town councils made up of local high-level people to rule over and guide the local population and promulgate laws and mandates of the king and nobles.
Alcalde mayor: Local magistrate who worked in concert with the cabildo to oversee local towns and villages.
Another aspect of this cultural and racial blending that evolved from the Spanish Reconquista was the casta designations such as mestizo, which in medieval Spain referred to the offspring of a blended marriage of a Catholic with a Jew or a Moor.
All of these institutions made their way first to New Spain (Mexico) and eventually to New Mexico as the Spanish conquered and colonized the region in the late 1500s and again in the late 1600s. They shaped the history and cultures of New Mexico, though instead of Moors, the Spanish conquered and reconquered Puebloans, then Apache, Navajo, and Comanche peoples.
Just as in Spain, through the centuries these peoples blended together in battles and times of peace, and learned to coexist and blend in a land that was and is wild, beautiful, and challenging to create a unique culture and people.