When the Reconquista is spoken about in New Mexico history, it likely refers to that period in the 1690s when Diego de Vargas reconquered and recolonized New Mexico for Spain.

But in the broader historical sense, La Reconquista is that long and protracted struggle in Spain between Christians and Moors that occurred between the years 720 and 1492.

When the Muslim Moors entered the Iberian Peninsula in 711, those lands had been under Visigothic rule for three centuries. The population of what would later become Spain and Portugal was a vital mix of Germanic barbarian, Hispano Roman, Carthaginian, Celt and Iberian, with some Greek and Phoenician thrown in for good measure. The Moors introduced North African bloodlines and cultures that would mix over the next 700 years.

