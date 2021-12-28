Time stands still in parts of New Mexico. This also applies to a former lawman who’s doing time in a state prison.
James D. Lujan is the inmate, but Rio Arriba County still lists him as its sheriff.
A jury almost one month ago convicted Lujan of aiding a fugitive and intimidating a witness, both felonies. The internet site of the sheriff’s office, rock-solid source of information that it is, continues to call Lujan a servant of the people.
“Sheriff Lujan will work diligently to restore the public’s faith in the ability of the Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office, ensuring integrity, honesty and leadership are incorporated in the everyday execution and enforcement of the office by both he and his deputies,” the site intones.
That clumsy claim was written by Lujan or one of his cronies seven years ago. Lujan had succeeded felonious Sheriff Tommy Rodella. He is in a federal prison for roughing up a motorist.
If New Mexico’s moribund Republican Party ever had a chance at a breakthrough, it’s the sheriff’s election next year in heavily Democratic Rio Arriba County.
Even a dullard of a Republican candidate would have fun campaigning. The GOP nominee wouldn’t need to genuflect to Donald Trump or stoop to attacking liberal Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. A Republican running for Rio Arriba County sheriff wouldn’t even have to resort to deceitful advertising.
Campaign slogans would almost write themselves: “Democratic sheriffs Lujan and Rodella were double trouble for Rio Arriba County. They’re inmates now. Vote Republican for a real change.”
The GOP nominee could end every stump speech with the same lines: “You bet I’m right wing. I’m far right. And I’m downright angry. I’m also on the right side of prison bars. Think about that before you punch a straight Democratic ticket.”
Sheriff of Rio Arriba County isn’t the only race that looks intriguing. Four others stand out.
Does anyone really want to be auditor?
State auditor is a powerful position that’s been used as a stepping stone for the last decade. Hector Balderas tried to flee the auditor’s office during his second term. He would have, except Martin Heinrich clobbered him in the 2012 Democratic primary election for the U.S. Senate.
Democrat Tim Keller didn’t bother finishing his term as auditor before running for mayor of Albuquerque. Brian Colón, another Democratic auditor, will complete his term in a year. But Colón is already running hard for state attorney general.
Whoever wins the Democratic nomination for auditor will be an overwhelming favorite in the general election. The announced contenders are Joseph Maestas, 61, and Zack Quintero, 31.
Maestas is a state public regulation commissioner whose position will no longer be an elected office next year. Quintero ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Albuquerque City Council in 2019.
Gerrymandering in CD2
Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell once lost New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District. That’s when it was built for her to win.
Herrell’s chances of retaining the seat she took away from Democrats in 2020 will sink if the newly configured district stands. It could be challenged in court.
The Democrat-controlled state Legislature and Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shifted parts of Albuquerque into Herrell’s district. Portions of her strongholds in Hobbs and Roswell were moved into the 3rd District.
With whiny overkill, Herrell complained the 2018 election was stolen from her. She offered no proof and declined to contest the election. Herrell knew she lost fairly, but wouldn’t concede with grace. She won the 2nd District last year in another fair election.
Because of the strange divisions of cities, the 2nd District isn’t as friendly to Herrell as it was in the last two elections. It becomes winnable for Democrats if they nominate a relentless campaigner.
Barring a court challenge, the 2nd District takes on national significance. It’s one of a handful of districts that could determine which party controls the House of Representatives.
CD3 looks like a serpent
The ugly sprawl of the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District has partisan politicians’ fingerprints everywhere. The bizarre configuration might draw a legal challenge.
As reconstituted by the Legislature and Lujan Grisham, the 3rd District veers from Farmington to Santa Fe, then deep into southeastern New Mexico’s oil patch.
Whoever wins the district would need a year to visit all the towns of any size, even with a trip home from Washington, D.C., every weekend.
Democrat Teresa Leger Fernández of Santa Fe is the freshman representative of the 3rd District. She still has a good base to draw from, though sticking parts of Roswell and Hobbs in her district help Republicans.
Claire Chase of Artesia lost to Herrell in the 2nd District’s Republican primary last year. If Chase makes a bid in the 3rd District in 2022, she starts with solid name identification in much of the district.
GOP scramble for governor
Eight Republicans are campaigning for governor. Perhaps two will qualify for the primary at the party’s springtime convention.
But that wouldn’t stop every also-ran from petitioning onto the primary ballot. The bigger the field, the easier it would be for former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti to win the nomination.
Republican candidates such as Jay Block, a Sandoval County commissioner, and state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences, say Ronchetti can be beaten.
But if five or six Republicans try to take Ronchetti down, none will.
As for former sheriff Lujan, he needs a successful appeal or his three-year sentence will keep him in prison through the next election.
He wore a yellow jumpsuit for his intake photo at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility. Only in cyberspace is Lujan still carrying a badge and gun.
