If this were a movie, it would've been titled Black Friday II, Return of the Disaster.
But unlike most sequels, this one was just as frightening, just as perilous — and potentially, just as destructive — as the original.
Vicious winds hurtling from the west combined with incendiary embers that could waft as far as a mile from their origination point put villages and homes in Northern New Mexico in danger once again Friday — just seven days after the same ugly elements combined to rip through areas of San Miguel and Mora counties and destroyed more than 160 homes.
The most recent damage done by the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires Friday was difficult to fully assess, with crews working to save homes in the face of winds that neutered some of their best tools — airplanes and helicopters dropping water and flame retardant. By mid-afternoon, officials said west/northwest winds approaching 60 mph had pushed the fire into several new areas.
"It's moving faster than we anticipated, and we still have not reached the peak of the wind," Jayson Coil, strategic operations chief for Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire, said early Friday afternoon.
The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak complex, estimated at nearly 75,280 acres Friday evening, raced two hours beyond projections in the afternoon. By Friday night, firefighters were battling at two different ends of the fire to keep it from pivoting north toward Mora and east to Storrie Lake. Officials expressed fears it could jump N.M. 518 heading east and nearly begged those who hadn't heeded evacuation orders to do so immediately.
"A really bad day, like we saw last Friday," said San Miguel County Sheriff Chris Lopez, whose deputies were charged with keeping people out of the fire area. "So, we're here, and it's worse than we planned."
Mike Johnson, a spokesman for the firefighting efforts in the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak Fire, said Canovas Canyon, Porvenir Canyon, El Porvenir, Lower Canyon Road, Gallinas, Trout Spring, A3 Road and Las Dispensas are under an evacuation order.
The fire is 33 percent contained and has about 965 personnel working in the area.
Johnson said crews have set up pumps and hoses in communities in the path of the fire in hopes of saving structures and homes.
“What they will do is they will start those pumps and hoses and sprinkler systems, and they will move back to an area where it's safe for [firefighters],” Johnson said.
By Friday evening, concerns had grown great enough to prompt evacuations farther south, including United World College in Montezuma.
Spokesman Carl-Martin Nelson said about 260 people were evacuated from the college, including about 220 students. They were headed by bus to New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, about nine miles away.
He said it was hard to tell if school property, including the historic Montezuma Castle, would be affected by the fire.
“It's a very old wooden building. … Our primary concerns [are] about the students and our staff and employees, but we also are concerned about our beautiful campus and this castle,” Nelson said. "All we can really do is hope and pray that the firefighters are able to save lives and then, if possible, save property."
For people who live in the once-verdant area now withered by drought, the uncertainty, inconvenience and frustration were palpable.
But in bits and pieces, there was still hope.
“The house is still up. I just got a picture from one of the firefighters and I’m relying on other people to let me know how things are going," said Monica Aragon, a resident of the small community of Ledoux, near Mora.
Aragon acknowledged the events of the past week, with mandatory evacuations and minute-to-minute changes in the conditions in the area, have been unnerving.
“It’s just the fear of the unknown," said Aragon, a member of the school board in Mora. "Locking up the house on Friday was just sad because you don’t know if you’re going to come back and see the place where your kids grew up. It’s kind of turned everything upside down. We don’t have all the comforts and routine we’re used to.”
She said her son, Diego Aragon, is a senior at Mora High School and had his graduation party set for Pendaries, a place hit hard by the fires.
Mora High's prom, set for Saturday, was canceled.
“You spent all this time getting things just perfect for graduation year and then it’s like, ‘Geesh,’ ” she said.
Monica Aragon said the school intends to reschedule the prom for sometime in the next couple of weeks. Officials have made contingency plans to hold it in Las Vegas, with the Mora school district readying itself to start remote learning Tuesday.
Aragon said parents received surveys to see where they are staying and whether their kids have internet access or if they even brought their Chomebooks with them.
The news was a bit better 120 miles to the west, where the same winds were wreaking havoc in the Cerro Pelado Fire, which had burned 7,245 acres as of midday Friday and forced the evacuations of Cochiti Mesa and Peralta Canyon. Close to 400 people are battling the blaze, with no reports of structure loss.
Winds in the area were not quite as bad as they were in the northeast of the state. But they were bad enough.
"The winds we expected did materialize today and are blowing pretty hard on the ridgetops," said Santa Fe National Forest spokesman Mike Lindbery. "With that wind, it’s kind of like a bellow: You put wind on a fire, and it’s going to blow up.”
Though not unexpected — weather forecasters had warned of high winds throughout the area for days — the inability to stem the fire's advance was a letdown, particularly in the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak area, where much work had been done to prepare for Friday.
But officials warned that with fire, there are no sure bets.
Coil contrasted Friday's battle with the one crews faced April 22, when the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak monster roared down on Pendaries and nearby areas northwest of Las Vegas in a nightmarish onslaught of fire and smoke.
"Today, we have a big fire with a lot of potential, and we have a lot more resources," he said Friday, noting the ability to divide crews into teams that could strategically take on the fire.
But with bigger fire comes bigger problems, he acknowledged, noting there is "more perimeter to keep an eye on."
That growing perimeter was threatening Pendaries once again Friday, according to an email to community members from Paul Aragon, the village's general manager.
Meanwhile, another huge fire in the area, Cooks Peak, had burned nearly 56,000 acres by midday and was 54 percent contained.
Dave Shell, a spokesman for the incident management team overseeing the Cooks Peak Fire, said, “It’s probably grown more with all the winds.”
He added, “Fire lines are holding,” but extreme wind had prevented aircraft from fighting the fire.
“No air attack today,” he said.
National Weather Service officials said the area would receive some respite Saturday, with less active winds in the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon area, only 5 to 15 mph.
But Todd Shoemake of the weather service said the respite “will be short-lived” with winds expected to strengthen Sunday to 35 mph.
In addition, he said, dry conditions will continue through the next few days, with humidity levels in the 6 to 8 percent range.
Rain is not in the forecast for the next week, news that means there likely will be no intermission in New Mexico's battle with fire.