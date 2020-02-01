Credit for the most significant penal reform in New Mexico history belongs not to a lawyer or politician but to a prisoner named Dwight Duran.
His grandfather, according to author Roger Morris, had been New Mexico’s last territorial warden, and his mother was born on the grounds of the original state penitentiary on Cerrillos Road. Three times, Duran called the prison his home, sentenced for a variety of crimes — the last a four-year stint for forging a $35 check.
“With thick black hair, a rugged Spaniard of a man, Duran wore beneath his handsomeness the scars of a castoff’s life,” Morris wrote in The Devil’s Butcher Shop, a book about the 1980 state prison riot.
It was Duran’s 1977 lawsuit against the state about conditions inside the penitentiary — filed nearly three years before the destruction that befell the facility south of Santa Fe and led to the deaths of 33 inmates — that proved critical to changing conditions for generations of inmates long after the smoke of early February 1980 had cleared.
Prompted by watching a boyhood friend die as a result of beatings he’d received at the prison after seeking treatment for heroin withdrawal, Duran completed a handwritten legal brief in 1977 that outlined overcrowded, substandard (some would say subhuman) conditions. In the document, he called the state to account.
The U.S. District Court accepted it as a class-action lawsuit on behalf of all New Mexico prisoners and appointed lawyers to represent the inmates.
In 1978, Duran and two others — Lonnie Duran (no relation) and Sharon Towers — filed an amended complaint on behalf of themselves and all others “similarly situated.”
“Plaintiffs contend the totality of the overcrowding and other conditions at PNM [the Penitentiary of New Mexico] fall beneath standards of human decency, inflict needless suffering on prisoners and create an environment which threatens prisoners’ mental and physical well being, and results in the physical and mental deterioration and debilitation of the persons confined therein which is both unnecessary and penologically unjustifiable,” they wrote.
Albuquerque attorneys David Freedman and Charles Daniels, who would later become a chief justice of the state Supreme Court, were the first of a long list of lawyers to represent the inmates over the years.
“It was very difficult negotiations in the beginning,” Freedman said recently. “The state was very recalcitrant. They dug in their heels; they were not interested in making any changes.
“Our clients kept telling us: ‘Things are getting worse. They are getting much worse. If they don’t start doing something here, this place is going to explode,’ ” Freedman said of the months leading up to the riot. “We would tell that to the representatives of the Department of Corrections, and they didn’t pay much attention. We warned them. We told them. They would not listen, and that’s what happened. It exploded.”
Duran, who’d been released less than a month before the uprising, stayed involved in the aftermath of the destruction. Frightened, perhaps, by what had happened during the riot, state officials quickly wanted to negotiate with prisoner advocates. In 1980, the prisoners’ lawyers and state officials entered into an agreement that came to be known as the Duran Consent Decree.
The book-length document imposed standards on everything from overcrowding to staffing, from food services to programing. The proclamation led to “massive institutional reform in New Mexico, bringing us out of the dark ages of the ’70s into something actually resembling modern prison practices,” said Santa Fe civil rights attorney Mark Donatelli, who joined the case in 1983.
In the years after the agreement was approved, the court appointed a special master to monitor the state’s compliance with the decree. But lawyers for inmates and the state continued to joust over the agreement, eventually reaching a new settlement in 1991. Through that agreement, Donatelli said, the parties essentially made a deal: If the state came into compliance with the most important requirements of the Duran decree, the plaintiffs would agree to vacate other provisions, and the document would eventually sunset.
“With one exception: overcrowding,” Donatelli said. “Forever you will not be able to overcrowd your prisons.”
The last court order in the decree was vacated in 1998, except for the prohibition on overcrowding, which was to remain in effect in perpetuity.
But legal fights have continued.
In 2015, an inmate at the prison near Grants filed a handwritten petition that claimed prison officials were screwing additional bunks to the walls of cells, in direct violation of the lone remaining provision of the Duran decree. Prison officials admitted they’d been retrofitting cells in Grants with new bunks since 1999. A year later, the parties reached an agreement that called for the state to remove 232 bunks from the Grants prison.
In 2017, the Duran decree lawyers filed a new complaint, contending the state was violating overcrowding provisions at four other state prisons and asking the court to enforce the decree.
In May, the state and lawyers for the Duran decree reached a settlement that will bring a permanent end to the agreement if the state complies with its terms, which include reducing populations at several prisons to ensure inmates each have at least 50 square
feet of living space, down from the
60 square feet previously required by the Duran decree.
It also calls for regular visits by an exterminator and bars the department from filling facilities to greater than 120 percent of capacity and punishing inmates for reporting sexual assaults, among other things.
The proposed settlement was posted in state prisons, and dozens of inmates have filed objections to it, citing the state’s 1991 promise to abide by population controls “in perpetuity.”
But Albuquerque attorney Alexandra Freedman Smith — David Freedman’s daughter, who became lead counsel on the case in 2016 — said that’s no longer an option due to legislation passed by Congress, the Prison Litigation Reform Act, that keeps courts from enacting sweeping, open-ended action like the Duran decree.
“The [PLRA] simply doesn’t allow for unending decrees anymore, unless the state wants to do that, and they don’t,” she said.
For Donatelli, who’s put nearly 40 years of his career into the issue, the settlement is bittersweet.
“Obviously, I’m not happy with the entire agreement, but we did get some major concessions,” Donatelli said. “Any good agreement is one in which both sides are unhappy with it. I’m unhappy with it, and I know the state is, too. I wish it went further … and I’m sure the state feels like it’s imposing more than it should.”
State Attorney General Hector Balderas declined an interview about the case. Asked why it’s in the state’s best interest to end the decree, his office replied in an email: “Plaintiffs’ counsel have already cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorney’s fees arguing about issues that do not rise to the level of violation necessary to have the federal courts’ continued involvement. Thus, Defendants filed a motion to terminate under the [Prison Litigation Reform Act].
“However, to avoid a costly litigation battle, Defendants entered into a Revised Settlement Agreement to address these concerns and bring the case to end rather than pursuing the PLRA motion.”
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the settlement of the Duran decree as a fait accompli in her State of the State address last month, though hardly anyone aside from the lawyers involved seemed to notice. On Monday, a federal judge is expected to grant final approval.
As for Duran, he never went back to prison as an inmate, but he spent the rest of his life advocating for prisoners’ rights and became known as an expert on penal reform. His advice was sought in New Mexico and throughout the country on the subject.
Duran worked for a time with the American Civil Liberties Union’s Prison Project, which provided legal assistance in his case, and the organization awarded him its Civil Libertarian Achievement Award in 2001.
He died in 2008 at the age of 68.
“My uncle wasn’t anti-cop or anti-prosecutor or anti-judge,” Duran’s nephew, Rep. Moe Maestas, D-Albuquerque, said in a recent interview. “He was anti-injustice. He thought you have a constitutional duty to these inmates, and you need to fulfill that constitutional duty, not fall into corruption and secrecy.”
