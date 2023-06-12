spotlight Photo feature The dog days of (almost) summer Photo by Luis Sánchez Saturno The New Mexican Jun 12, 2023 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Carole Kirby and her dog, Santiago, who is a retired search and rescue dog, play fetch Monday in the Santa Fe River. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carole Kirby and her dog, Santiago, who is a retired search and rescue dog, play fetch Monday in the Santa Fe River. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesJudges deny pretrial detention for Bandidos members charged with drug crimes in Red RiverEl Niño’s arrival no guarantee of wet winter for Northern New MexicoEarly morning crash kills 31-year-old motherTwo more rafting deaths reported on Rio Grande in Taos CountyAnonymous donor clears Santa Fe man's water bill, ends dispute with cityPolice confirm death of Santa Fe man shot by officersPolluted wastewater from treatment plant affecting communities along Santa Fe RiverLos Alamos track was state's most dominant girls team, from top to bottomSanta Fe rolls out robot to help keep schools safeFormer Cole assistant Rivera tapped to take over Demons Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat A lion at dusk, but spin from Trump's competitors By The Way Suppose they gave a schism and nobody came Building Santa Fe A wealth of water knowledge comes to Santa Fe Ringside Seat Banners or not, war heroes can be memorialized