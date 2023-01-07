Six of La Fonda's old-timers — and more than 230 years of service combined — head into retirement

Bell captain Adelaido “Lalo” Ortega, who has toted bags and greeted La Fonda guests for many years, works his last shift on Jan. 28, 2010, before retiring. In his time at the hotel, Ortega met President John F. Kennedy, first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, Vice President Hubert Humphrey, the members of the rock band Guns N’ Roses and actor John Travolta, among others.

 New Mexican file photo

The three most important things in Adelaido “Lalo” Ortega’s life were his faith, his family and his work.

That last part was no surprise to those who knew the man who spent 64 years of his life working as a bell captain at La Fonda.

“We retired him; he didn’t want to go,” his daughter, Geraldine “Geri” Martinez, said. “But we told him that, you know, it’s time. You need to go fishing like you like. You need to do this, that and the other song. He didn’t want to go.”

