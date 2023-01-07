Bell captain Adelaido “Lalo” Ortega, who has toted bags and greeted La Fonda guests for many years, works his last shift on Jan. 28, 2010, before retiring. In his time at the hotel, Ortega met President John F. Kennedy, first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, Vice President Hubert Humphrey, the members of the rock band Guns N’ Roses and actor John Travolta, among others.
The three most important things in Adelaido “Lalo” Ortega’s life were his faith, his family and his work.
That last part was no surprise to those who knew the man who spent 64 years of his life working as a bell captain at La Fonda.
“We retired him; he didn’t want to go,” his daughter, Geraldine “Geri” Martinez, said. “But we told him that, you know, it’s time. You need to go fishing like you like. You need to do this, that and the other song. He didn’t want to go.”
Ortega died Jan. 4, nearly 13 years after his retirement, surrounded by the people he loved the most — his family.
Ortega was a well-known figure at the iconic hotel. He greeted guests and toted their bags. While his nametag said “Lalo,” most people called him “the Captain.”
“He was part of the furniture at La Fonda; everybody knew him,” Martinez said.
Over the decades, he walked over 30,000 miles through the corridors of the hotel, opened more than 250,000 locks and hefted over 480,000 suitcases, some of which belonged to celebrities and famous politicians, according to a story The New Mexican wrote when he retired in 2010.
While working at the hotel, Ortega met President John F. Kennedy, first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, Vice President Hubert Humphrey, members of the rock band Guns N’ Roses and actor John Travolta, among others.
In an interview with The New Mexican at the time, he spoke about unique encounters he had over the years, including a ghost he saw dressed like Abraham Lincoln and a blind man who told Ortega he was “just looking around.” He once helped a couple check in on their honeymoon, and 50 years later, he carried their luggage when they returned for their golden wedding anniversary.
Martinez said her father always worked hard, keeping two jobs. Though that meant he was always busy, she said her father always found time for his family members — all 78 of them.
Martinez said her father always went to all his grandkids’ sports games to cheer them on.
“He could have gone home to rest after his jobs, but he would go to the games and support them,” she said. “Nobody’s perfect, but he was pretty darn close, I’ll tell you that much.”
Those who got to know Ortega knew him as a loving, humble man who was always smiling and telling jokes.
“He was always, always joking,” Martinez said. “That man had a sense of humor ‘til the very end. In fact, the night before he died, he was joking around.”
Martinez said over the years, Ortega became close to her husband, Richard “Magoo” Martinez, who died in July after a decades-long battle with an autoimmune condition. She said Richard Martinez saw Ortega as a father and took care of him right up until his health started to deteriorate.
Ortega was born in Santa Fe and raised in Tesuque by his parents, Luis and Vicentita Ortega.
He started working at the La Fonda restaurant when he was 15 years old and stayed there until he enlisted in the military toward the end of World War II while still a teenager.
He served in Germany and England from 1946-47 as part of the U.S. Army Air Corps.
“He really loved his country, you know; he really loved that he served at that time,” Ortega’s grandson Gerrit Martinez said.
After returning from Europe, Ortega went back to work at La Fonda. The veteran eventually met the love of his life, Pauline Mary Alma Homes-Ortega, at a dance.
“He said that he saw the most prettiest girl from across the way. He built up the courage to walk up to her to ask her to dance, but first he accidentally stepped on her left foot,” Gerrit Martinez said, reading the story aloud. “He said he believed in love at first sight. It took several months and several dates later for her to feel loved the same way that he felt for her.”
The couple married June 19, 1950, and stayed together until Pauline’s death. Gerrit Martinez said that even after she died, Ortega’s love for his wife remained the same.
“Since my grandmother passed in 2001, I mean, that’s all he talked about, wanting to be ... with his Pauline,” Gerrit Martinez said.
Ortega is survived by siblings Cayetana Holmes, Rita Martinez and Louie Ortega; his six children, Geraldine, Richard Ortega, Steve Ortega, Harold Ortega, Morry Ortega and Lenard Ortega; 22 grandchildren;
43 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial service What:Memorial services for Adelado “Lalo” Ortega, also known as “The Captain.”When:10 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 410 Rodeo Road. Burial will be at Santa Fe National Cemetery.Reception: 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 25 at the church.