Originality doesn’t impress politicians. They spew the same four-letter word while claiming to be distinctive.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says she “made New Mexico a national leader in fighting climate change by setting bold standards and investing in clean energy.”

Republican Mark Ronchetti, who’s challenging Lujan Grisham in the November election, favors a similar style. “We are ready to bring bold new leadership to Santa Fe,” he wrote one recent day.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

