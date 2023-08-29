090222_GC_ZozobraSetUp04rgb.jpg

Zozobra’s head arrives early morning last year at Fort Marcy park just in time to have his hair painted before he is raised up for the 98th annual burning.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

What other city would allow someone to burn a 50-foot marionette and invite “55,000 of your closest friends?” Ray Sandoval mused.

“We’re so lucky to live in Santa Fe, you know?” said Sandoval, Zozobra event chairman for the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, which presents the annual burning. “We’re the benefactors of such a rich tapestry of culture and … Zozobra is one of the brightest threads in that tapestry.”

Before the sun rises Friday, organizers will drive pieces of Zozobra from Santa Fe Place mall to Fort Marcy park where they will reassemble and unveil him in preparation for the 99th annual burning of the bogeyman — a tribute to the 2000s as part of a 10-year "Zozobra Decades Project" counting down to the event's 100th anniversary next year.

