What other city would allow someone to burn a 50-foot marionette and invite “55,000 of your closest friends?” Ray Sandoval mused.
“We’re so lucky to live in Santa Fe, you know?” said Sandoval, Zozobra event chairman for the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, which presents the annual burning. “We’re the benefactors of such a rich tapestry of culture and … Zozobra is one of the brightest threads in that tapestry.”
Before the sun rises Friday, organizers will drive pieces of Zozobra from Santa Fe Place mall to Fort Marcy park where they will reassemble and unveil him in preparation for the 99th annual burning of the bogeyman — a tribute to the 2000s as part of a 10-year "Zozobra Decades Project" counting down to the event's 100th anniversary next year.
The marionette's design this year is “definitely something new,” said Sandoval, who came up with the plan to count down the decades until the centennial celebration.
Since 2014, Zozobra's attire has reflected the Roaring '20s, the Great Depression, the Holocaust, advances in women’s rights post-World War II, the antiwar movements of the 1960s, the drama film Saturday Night Fever from the 1970s, the release of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” in the 1980s and, last year, 1990s style like suspenders and tattoos.
Planning a throwback to 2000s pop culture was difficult because trends from other decades were brought back, such as 1950s letterman’s jackets, Sandoval said.
That’s why he landed on a design that pays homage “to the cinema of the 2000s,” he added.
“For the last year of the decades project, we really wanted to go out in style,” he said. “I think that everybody young and young at heart will really love what Zozobra looks like on Friday.”
This year's burning will have a smaller crowd than the record-breaking numbers of people who have gathered for the event in recent years.
Using drone footage, the Kiwanis Club estimated last year’s crowd at 71,000 people. That led the club to reevaluate public safety, Sandoval said. Consultants since determined the maximum number of people who could safely evacuate from the ballpark in an emergency is about 55,000.
The event was nearly sold out Tuesday, with more than 50,000 tickets sold.
Revenue from ticket sales above and beyond what is needed to fund the event — profit that reached $100,000 last year — goes to the Santa Fe Downtown Kiwanis Foundation to benefit children in the community.
The tradition of Zozobra began in 1924 when artist Will Shuster burned a 6-foot effigy at a gathering of creative thinkers in his backyard “to make his friends’ gloomy thoughts go up in smoke,” the event website recounts. Shuster carried the tradition for 40 years before handing it off to the Kiwanis Club to continue.
"Zozobra” means anguish, uneasiness or gloom in Spanish. Each year the bogeyman, also known as Old Man Gloom, is stuffed with paper “glooms," or notes about sorrows big and small. People across the country and even across the world — as far as Ukraine — submitted glooms this year.
On a note that will soon burn in Zozobra’s belly, a person named Glenn wrote advancing arthritis, cancer and treatment side effects, related bills and worries about a recurrence have made 2023 a “very difficult year” for him.
“It would be easy to let it ruin the years I have left, and I refuse to do that. Adios gloom,” Glenn wrote. “Here’s to traveling the world, making the best of everything I have left. Open the expensive bottles first is my new motto.”
Others hope to free themselves of negative self-thoughts, financial problems, struggles with addiction, bad jobs or relationships, anxiety and loneliness. Some hope to slow climate change or pay off student loans.
One person humorously wrote, “Be gone Netflix series that only have 1 season.”