The line in front of the Smith’s Food and Drug on South Pacheco Street ran the length of the building and beyond — about 200 feet into the parking lot.
Some of the 50-plus shoppers had been waiting for 20 minutes Wednesday afternoon, and most would stand in line for nearly an hour before getting inside to load up on goods for what was likely to be a more intimate than usual Thanksgiving dinner.
The scene was the same at almost every grocery store in town.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's two-week order tightening business restrictions amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases meant fewer people were allowed in a store at one time, and state-ordered closures of some local groceries due to employee infections limited shoppers' options — leading to even longer lines on what is often one of the busiest food-shopping days of the year.
Kristen Hock, a 27-year-old student at the University of New Mexico, had been waiting long enough at Smith's to make a new friend, Grace Velarde, 84. The women were about 20 minutes from the door.
“I do worry, but it makes me feel better that the store is taking precautions,” Velarde said.
Christopher Drickell, a Smith's employee who was just leaving work, said, “People have been a little antsy. But I understand. It’s real hectic. People really want fresh turkeys, but we only have frozen ones.”
The governor urged New Mexico residents to avoid large gatherings for the holiday. One of her other key reminders during the shutdown: “Do not spend unnecessary time shopping for groceries, and do not make unnecessary supplement trips to the store.”
For some Thanksgiving shoppers, last-minute outings to pick up a pie or a stick of butter was almost an annual tradition.
Not this year.
Most Santa Feans seemed understanding Wednesday about the long wait to shop and the emptying shelves.
“Stores have been running out of things left and right,” said Bob Carson, a 79-year-old retired physics professor waiting in line at Total Wine & More on Zafarano Drive.
“I went to Smith’s twice yesterday," he said. "The first time was crazy busy. The second time was semi-crazy.
"I lost my sister-in-law and my brother-in-law within three weeks of each other," Carson added. "Not to COVID — to other things. … So this, it gives you empathy for people losing others to COVID. You learn not to take anything for granted.”
Carson was planning to buy some bourbon.
“We have a famous family bourbon pecan pie,” he said. “We’re making two pies, one for us and one for our daughter. We can’t be with them this year, so this is our Thanksgiving present to them. It makes you appreciate things a little more.”
The line at the Smith’s on Cerrillos Road, which reopened Tuesday after a brief state-ordered shutdown due to employee cases of COVID-19, was smaller and moving faster. It was the first time Daniel Masterson, 63, had to wait anywhere.
“I’m not worried at all about the virus,” he said, before heading in.
Ivan Valdez, 46, wasn't particularly worried about the virus, either. But he said he would have liked to see the store implement more precautions, such as temperature checks.
His daughter confessed she was quite stressed. “I dreaded coming in here,” she said.
“The governor’s wrong,” shouted another customer before ducking inside.
A new state program took effect this week to prevent 14-day closures of essential businesses that have crossed a threshold for worker infections and to clear the way for those already shut down — like Smith's — to reopen at a faster pace. Through an agreement with two state agencies for rigorous testing and contact tracing, Smith's was able to allow customers back in at 2 p.m. Tuesday, six days ahead of its scheduled reopening date.
The program is good news for grocery stores and other essential businesses, even in light of a recent study that found grocery store employees are at higher risk of a coronavirus infection.
Published last month in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine, the study concluded even asymptomatic workers are a "significant transmission source" for COVID-19.
Dr. Justin Yang, an assistant professor at the Boston University School of Medicine and a researcher at the Harvard School of Public Health who worked on the study, told CNN that grocery store employees are "like a superspreader, almost.”
Over at Trader Joe’s, Lynn Allen, 68, waited patiently Wednesday at the end of the line. “I do have a little concern about shopping in general,” she said. “So I try to be real careful. I go in and out as quickly as possible.
"But I see stores as essential," Allen said. "And I believe the governor is doing the right thing.”
Lorie Escovedo, 44, who waited about 20 minutes Wednesday to shop at Market Street in the DeVargas Center, also expressed some concerns about going to grocery stores.
“I do worry about shopping,” she said. “But I wash my hands before I start shopping and I wash hands when I’m done.”
She pointed to her cart. “I was there for some last-minute things for me,” she said, "and I was getting some extra stuff for some people I know who don’t have the money right now for food.
“A lot of things were gone,” Escovedo said. “So I’m going to give this other family some money instead. I’ve been going through a lot myself lately, so giving to someone else has been helpful. I’m a lot more grateful this year."
Escovedo recently received a negative result for a COVID-19 test.
While many shoppers forgoing family gatherings acknowledged the holiday was tough this year, they said they were adapting to the reality of a celebration in a pandemic.
“It’s going to be a lonely Thanksgiving,” said Allen, outside Trader Joe’s. “We had plans to see family in Colorado. We’re just going to Zoom instead.”
“It’s not the same because we can’t get together with our family,” said Hock at the Smith's on Pacheco. “So it’s just going to be me and my husband. I want to do something, but I understand the things I normally do aren’t possible.”
“It’s been different,” Market Street manager Jeremy Miller said of the busy shopping week. People have been frustrated by the wait to get inside.
"But,” Miller added, “they seem to be more grateful — for our services. They thank us more. And things are actually much calmer inside, once people get in. They’re more relaxed.”
