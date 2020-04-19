“Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul — and sings the tunes without the words — and never stops at all.” — Emily Dickinson
We have heard so much talk about the peace feeding and watching birds in backyards has provided in the midst of the coronavirus.
I am happy birds are oblivious. It allows us to check out for a bit without any thought of anything except how cool it is that the hummingbirds are back or that woodpeckers loves bark butter or how bright yellow the male lesser goldfinches are in spring.
Right now, we are seeing increasing numbers of broad-tailed and black-chinned hummingbirds. These are the two species that nest in our area. They will be here all summer, mating, nesting and raising their young. You will often hear the tell-tale buzz of the broad-tailed hummer before you see them. The loud trill made by the wingtips of the male can be heard up to 250 feet away and is loudest right now, during nesting season. Hummingbird wings beat up to 78 times per second.
The recipe for hummingbird nectar is 4-parts water to 1-part white table sugar. Regular white sugar is best, it most closely matches the flower nectar hummingbirds eat. Boil the water and fully stir in and dissolve the sugar. Cool and serve. Make an extra big batch so that it lasts for a week or two. Do not use honey or a sugar substitute or any red dye. If you buy nectar, make sure it is essentially fine white sugar with no dye.
Fresh nectar is the key to steady hummingbird activity at your feeder. Change the sugar water in twice each week whether you see hummingbirds or not. Until you start to see a lot of hummer activity use only one small feeder. Add more feeders as activity increases.
Place feeders where you can see them. Hummingbirds are bold and will come right up to a window. Don’t be surprised to see them fly quickly up and away from your feeder after they take a drink. Hummingbirds can fly up to 45 mph.
I am hearing lots of bird sightings from many of you. Here are a few reports:
• Western kingbirds perched high in a tree singing for a mate.
• Cedar waxwings at the birdbath and eating leftover berries on trees and shrubs.
• Bluebirds making nests in boxes.
• Juniper titmice busy nesting in boxes, and there are reports of titmice taking over boxes meant for bluebirds.
• American kestrels nesting in nest boxes.
• Lots of Say’s phoebes singing for a mate, including one outside our store.
• Curve-billed thrashers singing and eating lots of dried mealworms.
• Goldfinches busy at thistle feeders.
• Lots of activity at birdbaths.
• White-crowned sparrows eating seed from the ground.
More cool migratory birds will soon be swinging into town, so keep your feeders out and birdbaths full.
Anne Schmauss is the co-owner of Wild Birds Unlimited in Santa Fe and she loves to hear your bird stories. She is the author of For the Birds: A Month by Month Guide to Attracting Birds to Your Backyard and Birdhouses of the World. She has been writing her For the Birds column for the Santa Fe New Mexican for more than 11 years.
