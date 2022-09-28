The yearslong legal battle between New Mexico and Texas over who has taken an unfair share of Rio Grande water is headed to trial after the two states missed their settlement deadline.

A federal judge appointed by the U.S. Supreme Court set a trial for Jan. 17 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after negotiations continually failed to resolve litigation dating to 2013.

During the summer, Judge Michael Melloy canceled a trial scheduled for Oct. 3 to give the parties more time to settle their water-sharing dispute, which remains tense as a megadrought and changing climate reduce the amount of Rio Grande water flowing to both states.

Popular in the Community