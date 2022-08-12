Campers may want to think twice about roughing it under the stars.

One camper, a Texas man, said he is lucky to be alive after an encounter with a black bear when he was “cowboy camping” on a property neighboring Santa Fe National Forest in Glorieta.

Paul Georgoulis, 24, said he was awakened by a loud sniffing sound. Next thing he knew, his head was between the jaws of a roughly 300-pound bear.

