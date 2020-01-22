A Texas man accused of raping a family member over 10 years ago in Los Alamos has been charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual penetration.
The woman who made the allegations said Steven Guy Poff raped her when she was 8 or 9 years old while he was visiting her family's home in Los Alamos, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant filed Tuesday in Los Alamos County Magistrate Court.
She first reported the incident to a sheriff's deputy in Kaufman County, Texas, during which she also reported that Poff, 65, assaulted her in Balch Springs and Elkhart, Texas.
The charge of first-degree criminal sexual penetration in New Mexico means that the victim is a child under the age of 13. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 18 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.
A Kaufman County sheriff's deputy reported the Los Alamos assault to the Los Alamos Police Department in June, the affidavit states.
The woman traveled to New Mexico from Texas in November to report the incident to the Los Alamos Police Department. She told an officer that Poff had raped her after she got out of the shower and was in her bedroom. This is the only assault that occurred in Los Alamos, according to the affidavit.
Although the woman did not remember the address of where the rape occurred, she was able to describe the location of the home and provide the officer with a hand-drawn map of the house. Police were able to find a home matching the description provided by the woman and were also able to verify that her mother was previously listed as residing at that address, the affidavit states.
Poff was arrested in Dallas County on charges related to the assaults that occurred in Texas, according to the affidavit.
According to Dallas County Jail online inmate records, Poff was booked on July 25 on four counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and one count of indecency with a child with sexual contact.
The indecency with a child with sexual contact charge is a second-degree felony in Texas punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Each of the four continuous sexual abuse of a child charges is a first-degree felony punishable by life in prison or a sentence of no less than 25 and no more than 99 years in prison.
