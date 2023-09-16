SUNLAND PARK
Less than an hour into their workday, and the employees at Dark Matter Cannabis are already busy selling marijuana this Tuesday morning in September.
The revolving door of cannabis customers, not just this morning but throughout day, is not an unusual sight at the business, which tends to cater to a younger crowd.
The dispensary, located within the boundaries of New Mexico but just steps from the Texas state line and a short drive from Ciudad Juárez in Mexico, has been setting monthly sales records since it opened in April.
“This was kind of a strategy play,” said store Manager Brad Harp, who works for a company that started in Oregon and expanded into New Mexico only a year ago.
“We have a dispensary right on the border of Oregon and Idaho [where marijuana is illegal], a little town called Ontario, but it’s the highest-volume shop in all of Oregon,” he said.
“We see a lot of people coming from Idaho to Oregon, so we felt, ‘Great idea. Let’s play that same border play with Texas and see what kind of attraction we can get from Texas, as well as New Mexico,’ ” he said.
The border play, as Harp calls it, is paying off.
The highest-selling dispensary in New Mexico is in Sunland Park, and the fast-growing city of over 17,000 is second only to Albuquerque, the state’s largest city, with more than a half-million people, in total sales.
Sunland Park, whose population has increased by more than 23% since 2010, according to U.S. census data, isn’t a population center, but it borders two major cities, El Paso and Ciudad Juárez, whose combined populations outnumber the entire state of New Mexico.
Both are literally footsteps away, and it’s often difficult for visitors to know whether they’re in Texas or New Mexico.
Case in point: At the State Line restaurant, on Sunland Park Drive within the boundaries of El Paso, the bathrooms are in Texas and the restaurant and bar are in New Mexico.
Estimates vary on what percentage of customers at the border city’s dispensaries are from Texas. But the number is undoubtedly high. The vast majority of vehicles in dispensary parking lots have Texas plates.
Duke Rodriguez, president and CEO of New Mexico Top Organics-Ultra Health, the state’s largest cannabis operation, said his Sunland Park store saw “record, unmatched sales” when retail sales started in the state in April 2022.
“That location of ours was probably not just the busiest single dispensary in the entire state at that time, but it also became probably one of the busiest dispensaries west of the Mississippi,” he said.
Rodriguez describes his company’s decision to move into Sunland Park as a strategy play, too.
He opened a dispensary in Sunland Park when only medical cannabis sales were permitted.
“When we were all waiting for adult use, we took the early initiative and, some would say, the early gamble, and we bet heavily on Sunland Park,” he said, adding the border city didn’t have a large number of medical cannabis patients but huge potential once the state allowed recreational sales.
“It’s not like we had to be in Sunland Park,” Rodriguez said. “But we always felt that if we established our presence, that we would be ready for the arrival of adult use. Now, we may have gone in too early, but I think it proved out to be to our advantage.”
When New Mexico hit the green light on adult-use sales, Ultra Health had a dozen cash registers ringing up customers and a line out the door.
“Our sales approached $100,000 a day,” Rodriguez said. “Now we are at 50% of that 18 months later.”
Since those early days, Ultra Health has opened a second store in Sunland Park in the same strip mall as its first store. Called Sunland Park Express, the second store caters to customers who place their orders online.
The border city has become a marijuana magnet.
“When we opened [in October 2022], there were three dispensaries in the area,” said Ricardo Martinez, who manages an R. Greenleaf marijuana shop. “It continues to grow and grow and grow.”
Some 19 marijuana businesses now operate in Sunland Park, and an additional 16 are in the pipeline. Most of the dispensaries are clumped in two areas of the city a short distance apart: Sunland Park Drive and McNutt Road.
Sunland Park, which bills itself as the Gateway to the Land of Enchantment, has a new moniker of late: “Little Amsterdam.”
Mayor Javier Perea laughs when he hears what people are calling his city.
“I don’t take offense to it because Amsterdam has a lot to offer to the world, right?” said Perea, 36.
“I see it as an opportunity,” he added. “I mean, we’re getting attention that maybe we wouldn’t have gotten in another situation. With every opportunity that we get to say, ‘Hey, come visit us. Come see what we’re all about,’ is good for the city. And it’s not just about cannabis. … To think that the cannabis industry is all that Sunland Park is, I think, would be wrong. But it is an attraction, absolutely.”
The marijuana industry is proving to be a boon not just for business owners but city coffers.
It generated more than $800,000 in additional revenue for the city last fiscal year, Perea said.
“We are projecting upwards of a million dollars this coming year with more and more shops opening,” he said. “And this is just the cannabis industry itself, the sales themselves. What we don’t account for right now or we haven’t looked at just yet or analyzed is the infrastructure investments that have happened in these new facilities. Some of these individuals are spending … up to $2 million, $3 million, on these facilities to be state-of-the-art facilities. Those are additional dollars that go through the city.”
Pablo Duran, who calls himself one of the pioneers of the marijuana industry, transformed a long-vacant car dealership into the biggest dispensary in the state. Called Fields of Dreams, the 7,000-square-foot business is located in a highly visible and traveled spot right off Sunland Park Drive.
“This is a $6 million facility,” he said on a recent Monday night as a steady stream of customers made purchases at his store. “We have a grow facility. We have a coffee shop. Hopefully soon enough, a smoking lounge. … Definitely there’s no other dispensary that has our size in the whole state of New Mexico.”
Albert Perez and his brother own one of the smaller dispensaries in Sunland Park. Perez said they’ve made about $80,000 in investments to turn an old and small used-car dealership into a dispensary called Grass Station. The dispensary lacks the sophistication and state-of-the-art features found at some of the bigger businesses.
Still, Perez said there’s enough business to go around.
“Everybody is still making money, no matter what,” he said. “There’s money for everyone.”
Duran, who grew up in the area, estimates 7 out of 10 of his customers are from Texas.
“It’s tremendous,” he said about his customer base across the state line. “It’s huge.”
Perea said the marijuana industry is part of a larger effort to stimulate economic activity in Sunland Park.
“It’s interesting the dynamics that it’s causing, but we’re looking at it as just a small piece of a much larger puzzle,” he said. “We’re trying to diversify our economy. Tourism is a big component that we’re focusing on. We have two rather large entertainment venues that are looking to open within the city of Sunland Park.”
At the moment, though, marijuana is garnering much of the attention.
Police are keeping an eye, too.
Adrian Cisneros, an El Paso police officer and spokesman for the police department, said law enforcement continues to enforce marijuana-related violations.
“Generally, if you’re found in possession of marijuana, you’re arrested and taken to jail,” he said. “We do have a cite-and-release program, but there are specific parameters that you have to fall in, in order to qualify for that.”
Felons, for example, don’t qualify, said Cisneros, adding officers also have discretion.
Cisneros did not have statistical information on citations or arrests, but he reiterated recreational marijuana remains illegal in the Lone Star State.
While marijuana is legal in New Mexico, he said, “if you bring it over into the state, then there’s the consequences of possession of marijuana here in Texas.”
A spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said the agency is seeing an increase in marijuana vape cartridges, adding the possession of such cartridges is a felony in Texas.
Justin Sayklay, general manager of dispensary Elevation 3789’ — the elevation of Sunland Park — said customers are concerned about Texas’ marijuana laws.
“It’s an interesting market because there’s a large segment of the population who is still wary of bringing legal cannabis into Texas and maybe having it in their home,” he said. “Vaping cannabis products is extremely popular, and that’s a felony in El Paso. If you get caught with a vape pen, that’s a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance.”
Other concerns center on the longevity of so many marijuana businesses so close together.
“I hate to say it, but a lot of these smaller shops aren’t going to make it,” Sayklay said.
Rodriguez, the head of Ultra Health, said some already have closed up shop. He noted the record sales he saw at his first dispensary in Sunland Park in the early days of legalization have gone down as more businesses have opened in the area.
“You take your wins for as long as you can collect them,” he said. “We made a decision early on to invest in that community, and we’re not going to walk away from that commitment anytime soon.”
In addition to keeping an eye on the competition, people in the marijuana industry in Sunland Park wonder whether Texas will eventually move to legalize recreational marijuana.
“Situations can evolve very quickly,” Rodriguez said. “My hope is that the sleeping giant takes a gummy and stays asleep a lot longer because when Texas really gets engaged in the cannabis [industry], you’re going to have a behemoth the size of California.”
In the meantime, though, New Mexico is reaping the financial benefits.
“There’s no question that the single busiest, Texas-supplying dispensary is in New Mexico,” Rodriguez said. “Isn’t that amazing?”