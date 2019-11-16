Fifty years ago, Ann Burgund followed her dream of working in television and landed in a magical world where a feathery Big Bird and a blue monster with a cookie obsession could be kings.
Looking back on Sesame Street’s first five years, when Burgund served as one of the show’s film producers, the Tesuque resident said she is grateful to have been part of what has become an internationally acclaimed jewel of television.
Sunday marks the show’s 50th anniversary, and Burgund said she has no doubt Sesame Street will remain a timeless classic — one that holds the power to change lives, just as it changed her own.
“There was this energy, this feeling of everybody being lifted up by the joy, the love, the creativity of it,” she said.
Burgund’s journey in landing a job on Sesame Street was a bit atypical compared to most TV producers. It did not come from having an impressive résumé and years of experience on prestigious Hollywood sets. Instead, she said, it was a mix of fate and a willingness to leap into the unknown.
After graduating from the University of Cincinnati with an English degree, Burgund moved to New York City, where she married a man whose career required them to live in the Middle East. After working as a publisher in Beirut for a year and separating from her husband, Burgund returned to the U.S., where she worked for another publishing company and then became a secretary at Time magazine.
A year later, she traveled to Japan, where she had an epiphany — “I don’t know why” — that she wanted to go into television.
Upon her return to New York, Burgund met with a friend who worked as a TV researcher for Time to share her newfound goals. She was quickly connected to Joan Cooney, a founder of Children’s Television Workshop — now called Sesame Workshop. That same day, she got a job.
“I felt a huge force that something wonderful was happening, but I didn’t know what,” said Burgund, who was then unaware of what Sesame Street was.
Burgund started as Sesame Street’s information assistant, helping the public relations team get the word out about the show. Because of “unprecedented” marketing efforts, like advertising on milk cartons and cereal boxes, she said “the show instantly became popular.”
It helped that the show’s creators had dedicated themselves to a data-based curriculum that aimed “to find what kids really liked, what they really responded to,” she said. “I don’t know of any other show that had a year of research before even a minute of film.”
Some of her favorite memories are of looking down on New York’s streets, watching live filming of beloved characters like the Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch and Elmo.
“All day long, we were in hysterics. It was total joy and total freedom, just everyone being themselves,” Burgund said. “Everyone was working purely out of their hearts, doing what they loved. … [Sesame Street] just lifted everybody up.”
Less than six months after Burgund started, the show’s producer, Jon Stone, approached her about a new challenge: TV production. For the next five years, Burgund sorted through hundreds of reels of film, cut them together and transferred them to tape.
Then, music director and composer Joe Raposo would create a song to play along with the finished product, which ranged between five seconds to two minutes. Between 1969 and 1974 Burgund produced 60 films for the show, mainly about animals and nature.
A film titled Little Things, which features falling raindrops, a seagull’s footprint and budding flowers, is among her favorites. To this day, watching the clip on YouTube and reading the positive comments brings tears.
Perhaps her proudest moment, however, was helping bring Sesame Street to international audiences.
The first country to reach out to PBS for distribution was Mexico, she said. For three extra hours a day and every weekend for nine months, Burgund went back through all Sesame Street tapes to strip them of English, keeping only music and sound effects. This allowed producers overseas to add their language.
“There would not have been an international version if I had not done that,” Burgund said, noting the show has since been distributed to more than 150 countries.
When she broke her femur earlier this year, Burgund said, she realized just how far her efforts reached: She met a Filipino nurse at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center who told her he had followed his dream of going into the medical field because of encouraging messages he had heard on Sesame Street as a child.
“I hear all kinds of stories like that,” Burgund said through tears. “What has touched me the most is knowing it improved and had a positive impact on people’s lives.”
In 1974, five years after she was hired, Sesame Street endured its first budget cut, Burgund said, and her small team of film producers was let go.
At first, she tried to get another job in film, “but it was like going from vibrant technicolor to dismal black and white,” she said.
Since leaving Sesame Street, Burgund, now 80, has worked as a writer for national ad agencies and partnered with Chuck Russell in Hollywood during the early 1990s to produce The Mask, starring Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz.
She spent much of her time during the late 1990s and 2000s in Seattle reading to kids on the Swinomish Reservation. About eight years ago she worked with National Geographic to create a reading program called High Low that seeks to lower high school dropout rates and boost youth’s interest in education.
“Sesame Street brought to my heart the importance of early learning — learning to read and write. That stayed with me,” she said.
Although she said Sesame Street “looks so, so different” today, the heart of the show remains the same.
“It gives more … in terms of intrinsic values of kindness and helping others. I really don’t know of any other show like it,” said Burgund, who moved to Tesuque in 2014 to focus on oil paintings.
Tara Walch, senior producer of KNME-TV’s ¡COLORES!, which featured Burgund in an episode Saturday, said since meeting the Sesame Street pioneer, she has an even greater appreciation of the show’s impact.
Ann “was really able to articulate the feeling of getting this show started, what it took to get it off the ground,” Walch said.
For Burgund, the show carved a path of fulfillment that will last the rest of her life.
“I can’t even imagine getting to your 70s and not being fulfilled. I started young and I did everything I wanted to do,” she said. “It’s what comes out of joy in following your heart.”
Watch on TV
A rerun of the ¡COLORES! episode featuring Ann Burgund will air at 8 p.m. Friday on KNME-TV Channel 9.
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration airs at 6 p.m. Sunday and again at 7 p.m. Tuesday on KNME-TV Channel 5.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.