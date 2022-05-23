Tesuque resident Frank Morbillo received an unpleasant surprise last week when an attendant at the community's trash transfer site handed him a flyer and said, "You're not going to like this."
The flyer said the Tesuque Solid Waste Convenience Center — operated by Santa Fe County on Tesuque Pueblo land — will shut down June 28.
Morbillo and other residents of Tesuque and surrounding communities object to the closure, arguing they will have to spend more time, effort and gas to haul their trash to another waste disposal site. Some also complained the county gave too little notice of the upcoming closure and that the public wasn't given a chance to weigh in on the decision between the county and the pueblo.
The county has been leasing about a third of an acre on N.M. 592 from Tesuque Pueblo since the late 1980s to operate the waste transfer station, county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said.
County officials "could not negotiate a new lease" with the pueblo, she said, adding, "We cannot decide unilaterally to keep it open because it is on tribal lands."
A woman who answered the phone Monday at Tesuque Pueblo's administrative office said the pueblo has no comment on the situation.
According to the land lease agreement, the county paid a one-time fee of $150,000 to the pueblo and provides an array of services, such as free drop-off of trash and recyclables, to Tesuque Pueblo members.
Morbillo said the Tesuque transfer station has become a convenient trash drop-off site for residents of several villages, including Rio En Medio, Vista Redonda and Chupadera, where street-side trash pickup is not an available service.
"The hills of Tesuque and most of the surrounding communities are not designed where you wheel trash out to the curb and a truck comes by and picks it up. It’s not feasible," he said.
Now, he said, residents will have to go to one of the county's six other waste disposal centers. The two nearest to Tesuque are in Jacona, about 12 miles northwest, and Nambé, about 13 miles north.
Morbillo, who has lived in Tesuque since 1990, said it will take most residents another 15 to 20 minutes to travel one way to Jacona or Nambé.
In some cases, he said, it could take up to an hour round trip "just to get rid of your trash."
Chupadera resident Anthony Michaels-Moore said what once took him and his wife eight minutes round trip will likely now take closer to a half-hour. And with the price of gasoline continuing to rise, he said, that's going to have a big effect on people living on fixed incomes.
Michaels-Moore said he pays $110 for a 12-punch ticket to drop off trash. He had purchased a new ticket right before he heard the news of the center's closing.
Hart said the county will honor punch tickets for the Tesuque center at its other waste disposal sites.
Still, Michaels-Moore said he felt the county gave "very abrupt notice" about the closure. He also was disappointed that neither the county nor the pueblo involved community members who use the center in their discussions about whether to keep the site open.
If members of the local homeowners associations had been able to take part in negotiations, their voices could have "moved one side or the other" to a different outcome in renewing the lease, he said.
Morbillo also thought residents should have been able to offer input.
"There was no community interaction," he said. "I think the community should have a say in terms of how this is going to happen. We had no interaction — negotiations just happened without any community involvement."