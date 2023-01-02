Genevieve Grant’s house is quietly tucked away on a dead-end dirt road in Tesuque, an unlikely place for thieves to roam.

Or so she thought.

When she moved to Old Coach Road in 2002, it looked like a secluded enough spot. Two burglaries, a new fence, a metal security gate and a few security cameras later, she says she still can’t keep her mail to herself.

Popular in the Community