110122_JG_Griego3.jpg

Patricio Griego is escorted into court in November. The Tesuque man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday for the 2020 shooting death of his brother.

 Javier Gallegos/New Mexican file photo

State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington sentenced a Tesuque man to 15 years in prison Tuesday for fatally shooting his brother in 2020.

A jury convicted Patricio Griego, 68, of second-degree murder in November in connection with the death of 75-year-old Jimmy Griego, a longtime employee of the Santa Fe Opera and volunteer firefighter.

"The family shared their emotions and pain with the court and requested the full sentence be served by Patricio," the First Judicial District Attorney's Office wrote on its Facebook page Wednesday.

