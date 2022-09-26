A new development plan for Tesuque, recently approved by the Santa Fe County Commission, lays out a vision for “sustainable growth” that calls for maintaining the character of the “small village with roots in agriculture.”

Some residents of the village who support the plan now fear a construction project proposed by the Santa Fe Institute — one they say doesn't fit with the guidelines — could move forward in the community, creating a range of concerns including increased traffic, noise and water use.

A site development plan for the institute dated in June shows a 4,000-square-foot lecture hall on the organization's Miller Campus on Eddy Road, just off Bishops Lodge Road. A neighborhood meeting on the project is scheduled Oct. 19.

Popular in the Community