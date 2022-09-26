A new development plan for Tesuque, recently approved by the Santa Fe County Commission, lays out a vision for “sustainable growth” that calls for maintaining the character of the “small village with roots in agriculture.”
Some residents of the village who support the plan now fear a construction project proposed by the Santa Fe Institute — one they say doesn't fit with the guidelines — could move forward in the community, creating a range of concerns including increased traffic, noise and water use.
A site development plan for the institute dated in June shows a 4,000-square-foot lecture hall on the organization's Miller Campus on Eddy Road, just off Bishops Lodge Road. A neighborhood meeting on the project is scheduled Oct. 19.
Tesuque Valley Community Association co-chairwoman Lynn Pickard sent a letter to the county Land Use Department earlier this month, asking officials to deny the Santa Fe Institute's application and instead “foster the values expressed in the Tesuque Community Plans.”
The group initially expressed opposition to development at the institute in November 2019.
"We're concerned with the things that people are typically concerned with in a residential community: increasing traffic, increasing water use," Pickard said in a recent interview. "There are a number of businesses that have been permitted as pre-existing businesses in the valley, and we would like to see the residential part of the community limited to that."
"This is a quiet, historic neighborhood, and we feel it will be destroyed forever," Dr. Benjamin Shield, a resident of Bishops Lodge Road, wrote in an email. "Our collective concern is that the SFI has millions in its coffers to roll over the homeowners, create traffic issues and unspecified septic problems."
Pickard and others plan to attend the Oct. 19 meeting, but she said she feels the public is limited in its power to affect the development.
"On behalf of the association and the community organization, I want to participate in good faith in the neighborhood meeting," Pickard said. "One of the things that concerns me is that there is no opportunity for us, once we make our concerns known at the neighborhood meeting, to hear what the county is going to do and to keep an eye on it."
She added, "If the landowner is not amenable to working with the community, then the landowner just goes about his or her business doing whatever he or she wants."
The Santa Fe Institute did not respond to requests for comment on the proposed development.
Officials with the county Land Use Department also did not provide comment.
All four parcels occupied by the Santa Fe Institute on Eddy Road are zoned for "residential community" land use, limited to "single-family residential development, agricultural related uses, home occupations and small scale commercial uses," according to the 2022 Tesuque Community Plan. The institute has a second campus on Hyde Park Road.
Pickard wrote in her Sept. 2 letter the Tesuque Valley Community Association "is concerned that this is just another case of expansion beyond existing use that will be detrimental to the Traditional Historic Community of Tesuque, as well as very detrimental to the immediate neighbors."