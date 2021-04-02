Tesuque Casino is set for a limited reopening late Saturday morning, following a five-month closure due to an escalation in COVID-19 cases in New Mexico and nationwide.
The operation was among at least 14 New Mexico tribal casinos to close in November after reopening earlier in 2020 as the first COVID-19 wave subsided.
Casinos statewide closed voluntarily in March 2020 as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered a shutdown of all but essential businesses, even though tribes do not fall under Lujan Grisham’s jurisdiction.
Tesuque Casino waited until Sept. 10 for its first reopening, while other New Mexico casinos started opening in June. Many reopened a second time in February, such as Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder. Santa Ana Star Casino and Hotel reopened Thursday.
“We were just getting everything in place,” said Tesuque Casino’s interim general manager, Floyd Samuel. “It was all based on our planning process.”
Tesuque Casino will have only slot machines available for patrons at this time. Table games will remain closed, as will the Cottonwood Kitchen restaurant, Samuel said.
Like other tribal casinos in the state, Tesuque Casino installed plexiglass shields last year between slot machines and seats at blackjack tables, and it implemented COVID-19 safety practices, such as mask requirements and social distancing recommendations.
“It’s what we were doing already, just enhanced,” Samuel said.
He added Tesuque Casino will be more rigorous in not allowing entry to guests without masks and will be more diligent to make sure guests are wearing masks properly inside the casino.
Tesuque Casino will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday to Sunday.
