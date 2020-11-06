Tesuque Casino temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Pueblo of Tesuque Development Corp. reported Thursday.
A proposed reopening date was not given.
This was the first employee of the casino to test positive, the pueblo added.
“The safety and wellbeing of guests and employees is paramount to [the corporation],” Tesuque Development Corp. wrote in a news release. “The decision to close temporarily was made out of an abundance of caution, with the best interests of the community in mind, and in an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 throughout New Mexico.”
Tesuque Casino reopened Sept. 10 after voluntarily closing March 17 when the pandemic began. Tribal casinos are not obligated to follow New Mexico's COVID-19 restrictions.
“The casino will conduct a thorough cleaning and sanitizing effort during the closure so guests and employees can return without concern for their personal welfare,” the news release stated. “Additionally, all employees must be tested for COVID-19 and receive a negative result before returning to work."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.