Tesuque Casino will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday after being shut down since Sept. 25 to deal with a cyberattack and secure the facility from future similar incursions.
“As for customer data, nothing was compromised, nothing was breached,” casino interim general manager Floyd Samuel said.
The casino lost no money in the cyberattack, as has happened at other casinos, Samuel said.
“We are extremely fortunate to isolate this as soon as we did,” he said. “There was nothing significant breached.”
The alert system notified casino officials of the attack early Sept. 25, and the casino did not open on that Saturday.
“We installed new security measures and policies,” Samuel said.
Tesuque Casino reopens at the same 70 percent capacity that has been in place since April. Its Cottonwood Kitchen has not reopened during the pandemic and will remain closed, but the bar and lounge will have a limited menu.
