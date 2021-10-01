The Tesuque Casino remains closed after a cyberattack was identified Sept. 25, Tesuque Pueblo announced in a news release.
It was unclear Friday when the 3-year-old casino, next to the Santa Fe Opera off U.S. 84/284, will reopen.
Upon discovering the cyberattack, the casino took steps to remediate the damage, the pueblo reported in the news release.
“These steps included the isolation of affected systems and deploying of actions to resolve the issues,” the release states. “Tesuque Casino has also initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident. The findings will serve to further strengthen the casino’s cyber security defenses.”
“Through our fast-acting team and external IT specialists, we were able to contain and remedy the issue as swiftly as possible,” Tesuque Gov. Mark Mitchell said in the release. “We are continuing to be vigilant about security and protection of confidential information for our customers and employees.”
Casino officials were not available for comment about potential compromise of customer information.
