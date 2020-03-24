Testing for COVID-19 is ramping up across New Mexico.

Some testing sites require a referral from a doctor or a call to schedule in advance. Some are drive-up, and others are screened at the door. 

Only patients who have symptoms — a fever, shortness of breath and a dry cough — should get tested to save supplies, according to the state Department of Health.

Testing sites include:

  • Alamogordo: Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center's site at 2669 N. Scenic Drive is testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and asks that patients call 575-443-7505 for an appointment.
  • Albuquerque: Optum has two drive-up locations in the city: 5150 Journal Center Blvd. SE; and 13701 Encantado Road NE. Optum has one location in Rio Rancho at 1721 Rio Rancho Blvd. SE. All locations are drive-thru and are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. COVID-19 Triage Line: 505-232-1010
    Presbyterian Hospital offers drive-thru testing at Balloon Fiesta Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Providers ask that patients set up appointments for screening via the Presbyterian Healthcare Services website at pres.today/covid
  • Clayton: Union County General Hospital, 300 Wilson St., will screen patients in person. Call the hospital at 575-374-2585 before coming in because everyone will be screened over the phone first. 
  • Española: Presbyterian Española Hospital set up testing in its old emergency room at 1010 Spruce St. by the ambulance entrance. Anyone requesting screening should call 505-753-7111, ask for the nursing supervisor and register over the phone. 
  • Farmington: San Juan Regional Medical Center will offer drive-thru testing in the parking lot behind the hospital at 400 W. Maple St. Screening is on-site. Call the hospital at 505-516-0938 for more information. 
  • Grants: Cibola General Hospital, 1016 Roosevelt Ave., will test on-site. Anyone seeking testing must call 505-287-4446 for screening. 
  • Gallup: Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services will offer drive-thru testing at 1901 Redrock Drive. Call 505-236-1074 for more information.
  • Las Cruces: Memorial Medical Center will offer drive-thru testing at 2450 South Telshor Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
  • Las Vegas: Alta Vista Regional Hospital requires a referral to get drive-thru testing, which is open from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 104 Legion Drive. The hospital line for COVID-19 questions is 505-426-3615.
  • Lovington: Nor-Lea General Hospital will offer drive-thru testing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at 126 Tatum Highway. Call 575-396-9090 for screening before going to the site. 
  • Santa Fe: Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center offers drive-thru testing after a written referral from a doctor or an order from the Department of Health. The drive-thru is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 5501 Herrera Drive.
    Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center will offer drive-thru testing with a written referral from a doctor. The site is at 4801 Beckner Road, near the ambulance bay, and starts at 11 a.m. daily and operates until supplies run out. Call 505-772-1234 for more information. 
  • Santa Rosa: Guadalupe County Hospital offers 24/7 screening at 117 Camino De Vida suites 100 and 300. It requires anyone seeking testing to call 575-472-3417 for advance screening. 
  • Taos: Holy Cross Hospital, 1397 Weimer Road, has set up triage screening in a tent outside the emergency department and offers on-site screening to determine testing eligibility. 

