Electric car pioneer Tesla will open a second New Mexico sales, service and delivery center at the Santa Ana Pueblo, even as New Mexico remains one of 10 states prohibiting Tesla sales and service centers.

Tesla and Santa Ana Pueblo did an end run around the state prohibition on car manufacturers selling directly to customers, as that state law does not apply at sovereign tribal nations. Tesla’s first tribal sales and service center in the country opened in September 2021 at the Nambé Falls Travel Center in the former space of the Nambé Falls Casino.

At Santa Ana, Tesla and Tamaya Ventures, the pueblo’s economic development entity, will build a 35,000-square-foot sales, service and delivery center on 4 acres at the northeast corner of U.S. 550 and N.M. 528, or Pat D’Arco Highway near the Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel.

