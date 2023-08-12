In some ways, the Civil War in New Mexico was not so much about North versus South, but New Mexico versus Texas.
That’s one reason the territory’s local population primarily fought on the side of the Union during the war, when two major battles and several skirmishes took place in New Mexico.
Still harboring grudges from an ill-fated 1841 Texas expedition to take control of the territory, many Nuevomexicanos, as they were known at the time, volunteered to fight for the Union when the Civil War erupted in 1861. Many would distinguish themselves in the two major New Mexico battles, Valverde (also known as Valverde Ford) and Glorieta Pass.
Historians say there were other reasons, including a desire to prove their loyalty to the country as a whole and maintain their political influence in the territory.
And yet, with few exceptions — such as Manuel Antonio Chaves, who fought in both New Mexico-based Civil War battles — their exploits have gone unrecorded, almost as if history itself paid little attention to their devotion to their country over the ensuing years.
“We never talk about the participation of people of color in the Civil War,” said Patricia Perea, educator for the New Mexico History Museum, in an interview.
“You don’t hear about the Native populations [taking part] and you don’t hear about the Hispanic populations taking part, so it complicates the narrative,” she said. “But it gives those people of those communities a sense of belonging: ‘In this big event, the Civil War, we participated, too, and it feels good.’ ”
Jesse Alemán, a professor of English at the University of New Mexico who is working on a book about the Latino role in the Civil War, said part of the problem is their role is not included in a lot of official histories of the war “and that’s what makes it difficult to identify what our contributions are.”
As he researches material for his book, Alemán has found Latinos — he uses the term Latinos in the title of his book, but points out, as Perea does, that the term, like Hispano or Chicano, would not have been used in the 1800s — fought on both sides in Civil War battles across the country.
But in New Mexico, their loyalty tended to go with the Union.
Perea said that may be because Nuevomexicanos were gaining and holding power in “an established political structure” while understanding they were now citizens of the United States. One way to gain recognition as a territory with an eye on statehood, she said, “is to prove your loyalty as an American and as a Nuevomexicano” by joining the Union cause.
Alemán said there were practical matters to consider as well, like the fact many in the territory had a history of battling Native Americans. In his view, just as many “suited up” in the Union blue to support the cause, others were “suiting up in continued war against the Navajo. ... The Union gave them the ammunition and means to fight these micro wars. ... In some ways they are not fighting for the Union. The Union is giving them the means to continue fighting other wars they have been waging for some time.”
But searching for deeper meaning in their allegiance to the Union in New Mexico is difficult, as history does not always keep track of the “why” behind such decisions, said state historian Rob Martinez.
Martinez said it’s unlikely many Nuevomexicanos who joined the Union gave any thought to the larger national issues at play in the war, such as slavery.
“I’m not convinced people in these little [New Mexico] towns even knew about what was going on in Virginia or Georgia,” Martinez said. “What we have to consider is the memory of Texans trying to take New Mexico in 1841 when we were still part of Mexico.”
His great-great-grandfather, Felipe Lovato, from the Mora Valley, was a volunteer for the Union, Martinez said. Lovato and his fellow Nuevomexicanos came ready for battle not because they had military training but because they were “people living in a hard land, a rough frontier. Many of them, regardless of their background, were veterans of the Indian wars, including my great-great-grandfather.”
Pride and prejudice
The National Park Service’s online listing of sailors and soldiers who fought in the Civil War says about 13,000 from New Mexico served the Union. It often lists the regiment they were tied to, but does not say if they saw battle. Nor does it always qualify whether those volunteers or professional soldiers were native New Mexicans or drifted in from another state, like Colorado, to join a New Mexico regiment.
Some, mostly in Southern New Mexico, may have served the Confederacy for any number of reasons, including the fact they were conscripted, or drafted, and saw little choice in the matter, Alemán said.
Initially, there was some question of which way New Mexico would go in the conflict. A Fort Union Historical Resource Study guide notes some Confederate leaders “mistakenly assumed that the New Mexicans could easily be dissuaded from their attachment to the Union. Many inhabitants of southern New Mexico Territory, especially at Mesilla, and in the present state of Arizona were disaffected and easily won over to secession.
“But the bulk of New Mexicans (except for a few secessionist sympathizers), residing along the Rio Grande from Socorro north, held no fondness for Texas or Texans and many would join Union troops to resist an occupation force comprised primarily of volunteers from Texas.”
Some residents of Southern New Mexico tried to join the Confederacy, forming a Confederate territory called Arizona that included present-day Southern New Mexico and Arizona, with its capital at Mesilla. In an ordinance of secession adopted in March 1861, the pro-Southern delegates said the North had “violated the rights of the Southern states” and that they “will not recognize the present Black Republican administration.” Union forces regained control over the territory in 1862, forcing the secessionist government in Mesilla to flee to Texas for the remainder of the war.
Some Southern military officers stationed in New Mexico did resign and joined the Confederacy, including Henry Hopkins Sibley, who became a Confederate general and led the Confederate attack on New Mexico.
Eyewitnesses to battle
Those serving the Union cause did so with pride and courage, Perea said. Two — Chaves and Rafael Chacón — served with distinction. Chaves’ actions during the battle of Glorieta Pass turned the battle to the Union’s advantage, while Chacón left a memoir detailing the gore and glory of the battle of Valverde, near Socorro.
Chaves fought both in Valverde in February 1862, which was technically a Confederate victory, and at Glorieta Pass the following month. He played the key role in leading Union troops behind the Confederate lines to find and destroy their supply train at Johnson’s Ranch, thereby ending the battle and leading the Confederates to abandon the field — thus ensuring a Union victory in a hard-fought battle.
Dubbed El Leoncito, the Little Lion, Chaves, under the command of the later-to-be-notorious Maj. John M. Chivington, snuck behind enemy lines in what was originally a plan to attack the Confederate Texans from behind. Chaves, a native New Mexican, knew the area around Glorieta Mesa well, having held a position of command there some 20 years before as a Mexican officer preparing for an advance of Texans in the 1841 invasion.
According to biographer Marc Simmons, Chaves led the Union forces directly above the enemy’s supply train. “You are right on top of them, Major,” he said to Chivington. Soon the Union troops scared off the few Confederate defenders of the train and then set fire to the supplies, stopping the Confederates’ attempts to move forward.
Many historians cite this action as the main victory point in the battle of Glorieta Pass, though some say Chaves fortuitously stumbled upon the supply train as he was looking to outflank the Confederates.
Unlike Chaves, Chacón left biographical notes, in Spanish, that were translated by Jacqueline Dorgan Meketa into the 1986 University of New Mexico Press book Legacy of Honor: The Life of Rafael Chacon, a Nineteenth-Century New Mexican.
The book opens with a quote attributed to Chacón: “I am poor and my only inheritance is my honor.”
Born in Santa Fe, Chacón was sent as an 11-year-old boy to a military academy in Mexico. At 13, he, too, was in the Glorieta area awaiting the arrival of U.S. Gen. Stephen Watts Kearny and his troops during the Mexican-American War. Despite his opposition to American invaders at a time when the territory was under Mexican rule, Chacón later proclaimed himself a “loyal American citizen,” according to the book, and served as a scout under Kit Carson.
He also served the U.S. military in uniform in the 1850s in battles with the Utes and Apaches and, despite plans to become a freighter — a transporter of supplies — accepted a commission as a Union officer in 1861.
His recording of the battle at Valverde, in which he took part, indicates Union troops did gain victory on some ground during the battle while other Union troops fell back or were defeated by the Confederates. He described the battlefield as one of “blood, horses, torn and dismembered limbs and heads separated from their bodies — a spectacle that was horrible.”
The book indicates the fact that Chacón and many Union soldiers spoke Spanish “fostered some prejudice” from white soldiers and officers.
Racism, is seems, was another enemy with which to contend. Alonzo Ickis, a Union soldier from Colorado who fought in New Mexico, was expressing a not-uncommon sentiment when he wrote in his diary that the New Mexicans might be all right as scouts and spies, but not as soldiers.
“The more of them are killed the better the country is off,” Ickis wrote in early 1862, as quoted in historian Megan Kate Nelson’s book The Three-Cornered War.
John Clark, who was the surveyor-general of New Mexico Territory, blamed the New Mexico volunteers for the Union’s loss at Valverde even though the non-Nuevomexicano troops also retreated.
“They have now been tried & will be set aside,” Clark wrote in his diary, according to Nelson. “We must have Americans to fight against Americans.”
Leo Oliva, who wrote a history of New Mexico’s Fort Union, wrote, “Many Anglos considered all New Mexicans to be inferior and not good material or soldiers. … Many New Mexicans performed admirably in the service of the U.S., but most Anglo officers did not give them proper credit because of their preconceptions about ‘Mexicans’ and ‘volunteers.’ ”
Perea said as a result the Nuevomexicanos who did fight for the Union sought to prove themselves as “American enough” as they encountered Americans coming in from other parts of the nation whose society was often lined with “strict black-white racial dynamics.”
As such, those outsiders coming in were “reacting to New Mexicans as people of color, and for Nuevomexicanos that’s not a way they perceived themselves,” she said.
Alemán said in some cases white Union offices would order Nuevomexicano subordinates into dangerous jobs, such as scouting, because there was a sense they were expendable.
“Yes, they can scout the region because they are familiar with the region, but scouting is like being the point man,” he said. “It’s the most perilous part of the crew.”
The Civil War in the state — driven by the Confederacy’s desire to open a gateway to California — was over, for the most part, by the spring of 1862. Many of the volunteers (who earned $13 a month, according to a Fort Union National Monument study published in 2005) went back to their lives as farmers, ranchers, shopkeepers and freighters.
As with the Native Americans and Blacks who fought in the war, they got little reward for their sacrifices. Alemán, whose book will delve into what the conflict meant for Latinos in terms of their racial identity and place in the country, said many of those veterans went back home to a realization there was no place carved out for them in the post Civil-War era.
Few achieved major post-Civil War status as military heroes, he said. “Whereas the Civil War made presidents out of someone like Ulysses S. Grant” it did little to advance the careers or reputations of many of the Nuevomexicano volunteers who wore blue, he said.
They and their descendants would fight for decades for equal representation and respect in a country long divided along racial and ethnic lines.
“They discovered that fighting for the Union did not mean you were going to get equal participation in the Union,” Alemán said. “They fought for a cause that did not necessarily include them in the end.”