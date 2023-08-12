In some ways, the Civil War in New Mexico was not so much about North versus South, but New Mexico versus Texas.

That’s one reason the territory’s local population primarily fought on the side of the Union during the war, when two major battles and several skirmishes took place in New Mexico.

Still harboring grudges from an ill-fated 1841 Texas expedition to take control of the territory, many Nuevomexicanos, as they were known at the time, volunteered to fight for the Union when the Civil War erupted in 1861. Many would distinguish themselves in the two major New Mexico battles, Valverde (also known as Valverde Ford) and Glorieta Pass.

