State Sen. Craig Brandt believes in his avocation, but that doesn’t stop him from knocking it.

“I have a concern about professionalizing the Legislature. I think we cause enough damage being here for 30 or 60 days,” said Brandt, R-Rio Rancho.

Credit him for candor and colorful quotes. But Brandt’s solution to combating sloth, ineptitude and staleness at the Capitol is to impose term limits on lawmakers. New faces might bring better ideas and more enthusiasm, says Brandt, a senator since 2013.

